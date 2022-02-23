Kristen Stewart, the actress who never wanted to be famous and took huge risks for her incurable “addiction”/Karwai Tang

Kristen Stewart She is not the first, the second or the fifth actress to play Lady Di, she is not even the only interpreter who will appear on screen this year as the Princess of Wales. But there is no doubt that this Californian was the least imagined to put herself in the shoes of the beloved princess of the town. A role that earned him his first Oscar nomination.

Thirteen years after the phenomenon of Twilight, What made her the most popular young performer in the world, the moving target of the paparazzi and the easy joke of any comedian with little imagination, Stewart became “the most interesting movie star of her generation”, as described by the magazine New Yorker in a recent interview in which she herself questioned her chances of winning an Oscar for her work on spencerthe film by Chilean Pablo Larraín (jackie).

“I don’t want to be mean, but the whole thing makes me a little embarrassed and it’s tiring. It’s very political. You have to go out and talk to the people who vote. You feel like a diplomat,” he said in the note, and if One thing everyone who knows her knows -or thinks they know- is that Stewart is the opposite of diplomatic.

Pablo Larraín and Kristen Stewart during the photo session for the movie Spencer at the Venice Film Festival (MIGUEL MEDINA/)

From the times of fever Twilight, the youthful romantic saga in which she played Bella Swan, the teenager in love with the vampire directed by Robert Pattison, many remember the shy actress who made evident efforts to parade down the red carpets and to smile so sporadically that the titles of the newspapers and magazines used to make reference to his stern gesture and his apparent bad mood. Of course, the more she resisted, the more the others insisted, fascinated with her reluctance, with her discomfort in front of the cameras, something that is hardly perceived these days.

At 31 and in complete control of her career, Stewart looks back on those days with continued wonder. What for others were the rudeness of a capricious star for her were signs of a debilitating anxiety that she had felt since childhood and that only left her -relatively- at peace when she entered a recording set.

Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster as mother and daughter in Panic Room

At the age of 9, accustomed to behind the scenes of filming thanks to the work of her parents, who are in charge of supervising the set design and the continuity of the scripts in many Hollywood productions, the shy Kristen discovered that a good way to be able to accompany them it was standing in front of the cameras: the boys have nothing to do in a filming unless they are part of the cast and there, he realized, they were treated with the attention and care that nobody gave him at school. At least to her, she’s always awkward in social situations with her peers.

“When at the age of 10 I made my first film, security of objects, I thought: ‘Is this, this is the feeling that I want to have. The feeling of creating something with other people’. Plus it was exciting to see how many versions of myself I could find. It’s what I’ve been looking for and pursuing ever since,” the actress explained a few months ago in an interview with the fashion magazine W.

In addition to being an actress who works with some of the most stimulating directors in today’s cinema – from Larraín to Oliver Assayas, and from Kelly Reichardt to David Cronenberg, the director of her next film, Crimes of the Future-, Stewart is a fashion icon. Chanel’s representative in public life and owner of her own style when she walks through the streets of Los Angeles with her future wife, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, the actress sets a trend even if she doesn’t intend to and resists participating in the network game social networks that so tempt his colleagues.

Stewart and Robert Pattinson in Twilight (Screens/)

Of course, none of all that, the siege of photographers, contracts with haute couture brands and not even potential prizes was in Stewart’s plans when, before she was ten years old, she asked her parents to sign her up for a acting course for boys, basically a training to audition for commercials. Though surprised and bewildered by her daughter’s desire, the Stewarts indulged her, thinking it would be a passing affair. But no.

Despite the fact that her attempts to be hired in commercials were unsuccessful – her shyness and the fact that she was not the typical child actress with braids and an easy smile made it difficult for her -, that practice gave her enough courage to participate in a school play and of course, since almost everyone in Los Angeles is related in some way or another to the film industry, one of the adults present at the presentation was a casting director who recommended her for her aforementioned first film. An independent production but with enough publicity to get her her next role and a place in the highest echelons of Hollywood, David Fincher’s new film: The panic room. There, Stewart played the daughter of Jodie Foster, the most recognized child actress turned adult star in Hollywood history.

Thus, the girl born and raised in the suburbs of Los Angeles, a city that she carries even on her skin thanks to a tattoo on her wrist that reads LA, began a journey as successful as it was complicated, especially for extra-cinematic reasons.

Unlike many of his peers, Stewart managed to get through his teens without ever leaving the screen, making two to three movies a year, honing his skills in movies like Zathura-An adventure out of this worldby Jon Favreau Towards wild routesdirected by Sean Penn, and Between women (Jonathan Kasdan), among others, until the great opportunity came to embody Bella, the protagonist of the film adaptation of the literary sales phenomenon known as Twilight.

snow white and the huntsman

What happened next is known matter: resounding box office success for the first part of the youth film, moderate to merciless reviews and an affair with his cast partner that became the obsession of half the world, including the then-future president Trump, who publicly mocked Stewart when the paparazzi captured an intimate encounter with director Rupert Sanders, director of snow white and the huntsmana blockbuster that could have been the confirmation of the actress as a box office star but that due to the scandal left her -momentarily- out of the running.

The truth is that the effects of this situation, amplified by the media that treated her as a shameless home-wrecking villain and placed Pattinson as the victim of Hollywood’s Jezebel, failed to placate her obsession -“addiction” she calls it in a report with The New York Times- for the performance.

Stewart opposite Juliette Binoche in The Other Side of Success

While the film industry in the United States did not know what to do with her, who at that time was its highest paid actress and at the same time its most reviled, Stewart agreed to work in the other side of success, by the French director Oliver Assayas, who offered him the role of the pampered and misunderstood young star, counterpart of the mature actress in charge of Juliette Binoche. Of course, with more than a decade of experience and uncomfortable with the parallels between the character and her own life, Stewart made a counter offer to the director: she preferred to play Binoche’s character’s assistant. A decision that earned her a César Award for Best Supporting Actor (she is the first American actress and so far the only one to win the award from the French Film Academy) and that has changed the course of her career ever since.

Personal shopper

“I am not the most entertaining actress but at the same time I desperately seek to expose myself. I want to be understood and I want to be seen, and that it happens in the most raw, pure and stripped way possible,” said the interpreter a few years ago in The New York Times to time promoting Personal shopper, his second film with the French director and the one that would fulfill that longing. It is that evocative and fascinating film in which his character toured Paris carrying the mourning for the death of her twin brother, was the one that inspired Larraín to think that she could be his Diana. An idea as unexpected as it is justified once Stewart appears on screen as the most beloved and photographed princess in the world at a pivotal moment in her life: the last days of her marriage to Prince Charles.

Spencer (courtesy/)

Stewart knew what she was getting into by accepting the role. To begin with, that an American – from California, no less – embodied the revered British rose was going to upset many. And though a week before filming began at the beautiful German castle that doubles as the queen’s winter residence at Sandringham, his jaw locked from practicing the accent and voice he assigned to his Diana, the prejudices of others did not matter to him. What did cost him the most was coping with the constant attempts of the media to compare Lady Di’s fame and the persecution she suffered from her and ended with her death with hers.

Spencer explores the last days of the marriage of Lady Di and Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) (Courtesy /)

“It seems to me that they are very different situations. I became famous for working in the cinema. Diana believed in an ideal that proved to be false. It bothers me when people say that they knew what they were getting into. In my case, I say it directly : I didn’t want to be famous. I wanted to be an actress. And I fully accept that people can think, ‘What are you talking about? You can’t have one thing without the other.’ At the same time it seems too cruel a punishment to be doing something that you love and suddenly realize that you have just been pushed to make your shirt go up and thus take the worst possible picture of me. That was not what I chose, “Stewart explained in a recent chat with The New York Times in which its author rightly predicted that the role in Larraín’s film would earn him his first Oscar nomination, an honor he was grateful for as soon as the list of nominees was announced with a statement that tells him everything. And in his own way: ” I would pay to make movies. I would even if they were illegal. I am very moved and grateful for the work on all the nominated films, I am proud to be part of the film community. I’m very happy. It’s a good day”.

