Kristen Stewart, the personification of the Ford Mustang

Enzo Ferrari once said that the engine was the soul of a car, what gave it life. And there is more than one reason to think that the classic American sports car has its own strong personality. Few complemented each other like the muscle car and the Oscar-nominated actress for Spencer. Watch the video and check.

March 27, 2022 10:51 p.m.

When the Rolling Stones faced the audiovisual project of “Ride ’em on down”his tribute to Ford’s most irreverent model He deserved someone of the same condition. Its indomitable character is a reflection of the times and it was with that contempt that vehicles like the Mustang were presented to the world from the US market.

For the nomination at the Academy Awards for Best Actress for her leading role as Lady Di in spencer (2021), his experience with the Londoners was much more than a performance and much more than a collaboration. Then yes, in statements he confirmed what is evident about his performance in front of the camera to which there are no words.

The meeting between Kristen Stewart and the Ford Mustang for the video clip of the Eddie Taylor version of the song it was a revelation followed by recognition. What is seen in those more than three minutes I doubt that it is pure fiction. Beyond the script, the protocol scenes in which a sports car must show off, that of the Californian was a sincere corporal and spiritual expression.

1968 Ford Mustang driven by Kristen Stewart in 2016 collaboration for the Rolling Stones. Source: IMDb.

The Stones, a Mustang, alone in Los Angeles

The fact that that bright blue copy of the Mustang is a muscle cars it cannot be overlooked. In the sixties and seventies, these models denoted rebellion on every stage, be it a circuit or an iconic movie. Steve McQueen checked it out and he knew it. Coincidentally, the model used by the Stones is from 1968, the same year as the world premiere of the film.

We have no proof that Stewart is a rebellious girl, but whenever she’s faced with roles that demand irreverence and selflessness, that’s where she leaves performances to remember. “It didn’t take more than a few words to get me excited about the idea. The Stones, a Mustang, alone in Los Angeles and the shoot was as dreamy as the idea“confessed the actress about

Sure, for Stewart it was a tough offer to turn down. She in her hometown, a desert city, post-apocalyptic in some passages, and the classic sports exponent of the oval brand to dominate Los Angeles. Who would resist such temptation? she already said it Enzo-Ferrari: “We transform an inanimate material into something vital”. Kristen Stewart, the personification of the Ford Mustang, paid tribute to the idea.

Video of Ride ‘Em on down (Courtesy The Rolling Stones)