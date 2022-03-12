Kristen Stewart to star in Rose Glass revival

During a discussion after a special screening in New York of ‘spencer‘, Kristen Stewart has confirmed that leading the cast of ‘Love Lies Bleeding’the second film written and directed by Rose Glass, responsible for ‘Saint Maud‘.

The film is described as a love story fueled by ego, desire and the American dream that revolves around a woman determined to be a champion bodybuilder. Her life is turned upside down when she starts using steroids to get it.

At the moment no further details have been released about this promising project that we will probably see sometime in the second half of 2023.

Much sooner we will know if Stewart wins the Oscar for his work in the aforementioned ‘spencer‘, in addition to being able to see it in ‘Crimes of the Future‘, the new fantastic thriller by David Cronenberg in which he shares the lead with Viggo Mortensen and La Seydoux.

