Kristen Stewart triumphs in captivating Netflix film

AFP Photo/ANDREW COWIE (ANDREW COWIE)

(GDA/Argentina) The award-winning American actress Kristen Stewart She shone in the memorable roles she played in films like Into the Wild (2007), Twilight (2008), Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) and, more recently, in her remarkable performance as Princess Diana in Spencer (2021).

How could it be otherwise, his leading role in another captivating film that is based on a true story and is all the rage on Netflix, was no exception. Is about Watching Jean Seberg (2019), a political thriller – available on the streaming platform – directed by Benedict Andrews, written by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, based on the life of the remembered actress jean seberg (1938-1979), a true icon of the French nouvelle vague, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

In addition to Stewart who puts himself in the skin of sebergThe cast includes Jack O’Connell (Jack Solomon), Margaret Qualley (Linette Solomon), Zazie Beetz (Dorothy Jamal), Anthony Mackie (Hakim Jamal) and Vince Vaughn (Carl Kowalski), among other renowned artists.

The plot tells the story of this unforgettable American actress, known for playing the lead in Jean-Luc Godard’s film Breathless, who died at the young age of 40, apparently from a probable suicide, according to the police in back then.

In the movie, seberg prepares to separate from her husband, Romain Gary, and their son, just before leaving for Los Angeles from Paris. On the flight, the actress witnesses a black activist insist on sitting in first class and offer to pay for the seats.

The man demands preferential treatment for the widow of MalcolmX, claiming that she should be treated like “royalty”. The protagonist seems to be attracted to the passenger, who introduces himself as Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), a member of the Black Panther Party.

Arriving in the United States, the actress joins the protest that the group of black activists were doing at the airport, expressing their discontent with the treatment Jamal and his fellow travelers received.

What seberg unaware is that FBI agents, including Jack Solomon (Jack O’Connell), infiltrated the place. And from that moment on, she begins to be spied on by American agents due to her supposed relationship with the Black Power movement.

seberg and Jamal begin a passionate affair, despite the fact that the activist is married, while the FBI’s surveillance program begins to target the actress. In fact, she is recorded having sex with the member of the Black Panthers, and the audios of her are reproduced in telephone conversations with Jamal’s wife, Dorothy (Zazie Beetz), which leads to a family scandal.

Finally, Jamal leaves seberg, who then gets pregnant by a stranger as her paranoia grows over the agents who harass her for years. But the misfortunes, unfortunately for the woman, are just about to begin.

Although the reviews were not entirely good, without a doubt the performance of Stewart It is the highlight of the film, and earned the actress to be included in the annual list of the best performances of that year in the prestigious Time magazine.