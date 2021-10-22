Kristen Stewart wants to play the Joker

It all started with a tweet: “Who would you have wanted as Robert Pattinson’s antagonist in the role of Joker?”. Jake Gyllenhaal, James Marsden, Tilda Swinton, Matt Bomer, some users responded, and at one point the name of the former co-star popped up. Twilight and ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart would turn up sooner or later. The Batman, with Pattinson, precisely, in the role of the most famous citizen of Gotham City and with Zoe Kravitz in that of Cat Woman, will be released in theaters in March 2002 and just a few days ago the official trailer was released which gives a taste of the new adaptation . Those comments on twitter have turned into a kind of social campaign clamoring for a role for Stewart, in a production in which Bob Kane would star as Joker, the supervillain of DC Comics, created by Bill Finger. and Jerry Robinson, who first appeared in the comic’s debut issue Batman on April 25, 1940.

And Kristen Stewart, always at some point, also replied. To ask the person concerned was Variety, during a video interview for his next, highly anticipated, film Spencer, in which she will play Lady D. “Mmmm. I love the energy behind it, but it’s already been done so well that… let’s see, ”Stewart replied. Will we see Kristen Stewart as the Joker? Probably not, but there is a small margin. Asked if it was a definitive no, Kirsten Stewart replies: “It’s not a no, but it’s not a project that excites me either. Let’s do something new, but I’m still totally fascinated by playing weird and scary characters. Come on, I don’t rule it out ». Several actors have played and voiced Joker, Batman’s archenemy, including Jack Nicholson, Jared Leto and Mark Hamill. Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix both won an Oscar for their portrayals of the “Clown Prince of Crime”: in The Dark Knight (2008) as a supporting actor the first and with Joker (2019) as lead actor, Phoenix.

Going back to Stewart, at the moment he would be at the top of the prediction chart on the golden statuette for the first time Variety for Best Actress for Spencer, followed by Jessica Chastain with The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz in Parallel Mothers e Frances McDormand in what has already been called a masterpiece, The Tragedy of Macbeth. Without taking into account the actresses whose upcoming films he expects to see again: Lady Gaga in the role of Patrizia Reggiani, Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos and the highly anticipated Don’t Look Up starring Jennifer Lawrence.