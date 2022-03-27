Kristen Stewart Wears a Chanel Minidress Ahead of the 2022 Oscars

Kristen Stewart is ready for her first night in the oscars 2022 What nominated. It is a milestone for his career, as he could win the statuette after a long career stigmatized by the role he played in the Twilight saga, however, this could be his moment thanks to the sensitive role he played as Princess Diana in Spencer.

In this way, the actress She has prepared her awards season to look like a winner. It has been an era led, primarily, by designs of chanellmastering an edgy and classic style at the same time, so that his look before the big day followed the same line, adding a touch from the 90s.

Kristen Stewart and her fiancee Dylan Meyer at a pre-Oscars 2022 party. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Kristen Stewart attended the event CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner, where he wore a French firm design. It’s about a strapless minidress in black and white with rhombus motifs. She accessorized with a bomber-style jacket and triangular-toe shoes tied with satin ribbons that the brand presented in its Fall 2020 collection.

Thanks to the detail strapless necklineFrom its mini length to its form-fitting silhouette, Stewart’s dress is reminiscent of those designs worn by ’90s it girls. Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss were some of the style prescribers who made the tiny dresses a statement of youth and sensuality.