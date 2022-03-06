Kristen Stewart Wears a Revealing Chanel Haute Couture Dress

Chanel’s transparent dresses they divided opinions on TikTok when the French house presented its collection Haute Couture Spring 2022but it was necessary to see Kristen Stewart wearing one of her creations to convince us of the success of these designs, because only she and her edgy demeanor, between androgynous and fragile, could defend look number 29 of the collection so well.

American actress Kristen Stewart went to Santa Barbara International Film Festivalwhere she wore said dress, an eclectic creation by creative director Virginie Viard that highlights the exposed abdomen area with transparenciesas well as the two-tiered tulle skirt, an obvious nod to the ballet core trend that has flooded recent collections.

Kristen Stewart reinvented sheer dresses with a Chanel design

Kristen Stewart wore a Chanel Haute Couture dress, paired with stiletto sandals. rebecca sapp

While the runway version was presented in ballerina shoes, Spencer’s protagonist elevated the look with a stiletto sandals, a detail that no doubt accentuated the inherently elegant sensuality of the gown, which is boldly revealing yet covers the actress from neck to toe. If you are looking for an unpredictable way to wear transparencies in your evening dresses, the latest appearance of Kristen Stewart is a good place to start looking for inspiration.

Chanel’s collection to which the garment belongs, is inspired by the 20s and 30s. Think of The Great Gatsby as Hamish Bowles wrote in his review for Vogue Runway. We can certainly see the unintentional, utilitarian glamor of flappers in Stewart’s look.