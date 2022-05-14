Entertainment

Kristen Stewart wears a timeless and classic blazer

When Kristen Stewart She gained world fame by playing Bella Swan in the “Twilight” saga. She was 18 years old and opted for youthful dresses, which made her look very sweet and feminine. However, over the years she was adapting her own style and the blazer it became her favorite piece, even for haute couture events.

It is common to see her exchanging styles: Dior dresses with Adidas sneakers and suits with basic t-shirts that fit her perfectly. Her short hair was a great feature of the actress for a long time, she even went so far as to shave her head and it earned her several compliments.

