Kristen Stewart wears a timeless and classic blazer

When Kristen Stewart She gained world fame by playing Bella Swan in the “Twilight” saga. She was 18 years old and opted for youthful dresses, which made her look very sweet and feminine. However, over the years she was adapting her own style and the blazer it became her favorite piece, even for haute couture events.

It is common to see her exchanging styles: Dior dresses with Adidas sneakers and suits with basic t-shirts that fit her perfectly. Her short hair was a great feature of the actress for a long time, she even went so far as to shave her head and it earned her several compliments.

For the New York Film Festival, he broke all the rules again: he attended with a blazer Very masculine with Phillip’s signature buttons fastened and at first glance it looked like a dress. However, he had a black mini shorts to expose all his legs and a white shirt on which a necklace stood out.

The perfect Kristen Stewart blazer. Source: Vogue.

For the shoes, she chose two-tone oxford shoes from Chanel that are very iconic. The first model appeared in 1957 in beige and black on the toe to combine with various garments and to this day it continues to be one of the most popular of the brand, also for Kristen Stewart.

The blazer that you used for this event can be adapted according to the occasion that is most needed. In addition to wearing it as a dress, it is also perfect to wear with skinny jeans and white sneakers (or heels if a more formal look is needed), but also with tailored trousers for the office.

Kristen Stewart and the blazer at the Oscars

For the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards, which were held on March 27, the Academy indicated that the dress code was dresses below the knee and a tuxedo. Nevertheless, Kristen Stewart she transgressed this norm and once again was crowned the rebel on the red carpet.

Kristen Stewart’s look for the 2022 Oscars Source: Instagram @kristcnstewart

The protagonist of “Spencer” once again trusted Chanel and chose a blazer long with matching mini shorts. She combined it with an open white shirt, stilettos, an XXL necklace that reached her navel and, as for her hair, she wore a bob on the side with a part of the hair with a wet hair effect.

Kristen Stewart knows how to show off blazers like nobody else and not always with masculine looks: at the Cannes Film Festival she chose a light blue tweed jacket suit by Chanel and a white sleeveless shirt. Without a doubt, the actress is obsessed with her outfits and she fits perfectly.

Would you use the combination of blazer and minishort that he uses so much Kristen Stewart?

