Kristen Stewart: who is the actress who played Lady Di?

His interpretation of Lady Di in Spencer, led her to get the nomination for best actress. Here the details of the life, career and romances of Kristen Stewart.

In 2012, she became the highest paid and profitable actress in Hollywood, according to a Forbes report, 12 years later. Kristen Stewart is Oscar nominated for his role as Lady Di in the movie spencer by Pablo Larrain. Thus, while the most awaited ceremony for movie and fashion lovers arrives, we invite you to get to know in depth the life and work of this actress.

Who is Kristen Stewart?

Although her career began at a very young age, there is no doubt that the actress stole the hearts of everyone in the most popular vampire saga: Twilight, from that moment the world never stopped following his footsteps.

Kristen Stewartis one of the most outstanding Hollywood actresses of recent times, because not only her acting career has kept her in the public eye, but also her taste for fashion and daring to break the mold, because she was one of the first actresses to wear sneakers on a red carpeton the other hand, their romances have not gone unnoticed and neither have their acts in favor of gender equality, women’s liberation and sexual diversity.

Where is Kristen Stewart from?

Kristen Jaymes Stewart, better known as Kristen Stewart, was born in Los Angeles, California on April 9, 1990, is the daughter of John Stewart and Jules Mann-Stewar.

How old is Kristen Stewart?

Currently the beautiful actress, ruled by the sign of Aries, is 31 years old, a great age to be Oscar nominee for best actress for her role as Lady Di in Pablo Larrín’s film Spencer.

Twilight and the road to fame

Although the saga was released almost 14 years ago, it will be impossible for people to forget the wonderful Beautiful swanwho not only stole the heart of the decade’s most coveted vampire, Edward Cullenalso that of the entire world, since this role was a key piece in the life and career of Kristen Stewart and of course also from her co-star and ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson.