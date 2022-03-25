Kristen Stewart will not win the statuette, according to critic

The 2022 Oscar ceremony is on March 27.which awards the best of cinema organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which will recognize the best films released in January and December 2021, one of them is the category of Best Actress, in which Kristen Stewart is nominated by Spencer.

And it is that the critic of the New York Post, Johnny Oleksinski He assured that he will not win the Oscar in the short term, in his column, and it is that he states that although the world premiere of “Spencer”, his film about Princess Diana, at the Venice Film Festival last September, Kristen Stewart , was instantly announced as the favorite for the Oscar for Best Actress.

The critic bases his argument on the fact that in the six months that have elapsed since the premiereKristen Stewart hasn’t garnered any major awards outside of esoteric critics’ groups and is now a long shot for Best Actress.

Lost the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama to Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”. Then Stewart didn’t even make the BAFTA or SAG award lists, the latter being won by current favorite Jessica Chastain as the title character in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

When the Oscar nominations were announced in FebruaryStewart and her team probably breathed a sigh of relief that she had been included. If he emerges victorious on Sunday night, it will be a miracle thanks to the divided affections of voters, said the controversial movie expert.

He posits that Emma Corrin recently won a Golden Globe for playing the same role in “The Crown,” an internationally beloved tragic figure. He pointed out that the problem is that not many people like “Spencer,” which he called a misleading film.

“In-person film festivals were smaller last year and often had more critics in the audience than producers, directors, and actors. Much of the praise came from pretentious, smug reviewers like myself. (No apologies, I love “Spencer”. Now excuse me while I flip through Proust.)” she voiced.

The film, directed by Pablo Larraín, is an eccentric fever dream that resembles both “The Crown” and “Alice in Wonderland,” he said.. It’s not a family biopic.; it takes place over a single weekend and the characters don’t talk much, they just watch, she added.

And it references a scene identical to the one Meryl Streep did in “Iron Lady,” at one point Princess Di’s pearls fall into her soup and she starts chewing on them. Many viewers found that trick too strange. And Stewart doesn’t even get to show off like the veteran actress did. for now to wait.

