Kristen Stewart will win the Oscar for Best Actress 2022

Let’s see, that’s a truism, but spencer it could only work if the actress playing Diana worked. The challenge that Kristen Stewart had before her was not just any challenge. She was not going to be supported by the rest of the actors. The film is actually a monologue. And ‘selling’ a film monologue is complicated. The rest of the actors, seriously, it didn’t matter exactly if they got their performances right. They are for decoration. In this film they are props. It didn’t matter if Charles (Jack Farthing) worked or not. Or that William (Jack Nielen) or Harry (Freddie Spry) would work. Not even that the representation of the very queen of England by Stella Gonet (and the powerful resemblance of her more than reasonable of her) squared us. Even the scene in the studio, with the pool table, where Diana confronts Charles. The scene could have endured with only shots of Kristen Stewart without us seeing Charles for a minute. That scene would have worked seeing Stewart’s hands squeezing the edges of the pool deck. The way she brings her performance, the desperation of her character, into her hands, how she brings all of her energy into her fingers, it deserves an Oscar all on its own. The same thing happens in spencer with the beach scene with the character of Maggie (Sally Hawkins) on the beach. It would have worked perfectly without us seeing Maggie. Stewart’s looks are eloquent. Yes, having Maggie next to the viewer empathizes, but… They are those little resonances that are recorded in the head of a viewer. Spencer is a matter of tone. From the tone of the alleged biopic, which aspires to a fable and not to the eternal based on real events or unauthorized biography, but on the tone of Kristen Stewart’s interpretation. It wasn’t that the representation of the real character that she was inspired by was real, but that it was the best possible interpretation of that character written that way. It wasn’t about making the perfect Diana. The degree of intimacy that Stewart manages to provide her character is overwhelming. And so she is going up to collect the Oscar with Will Smith for his role in The Williams Method and the Kodak Theater is going to be a party.

Kristen Stewart’s work in the film is not just any job. It is a search for identity, which at the same time is also a reflection on panic (which is why the film plays with classic horror elements, although it has nothing to do with the genre), it is more poetry than lyrics, which grows As the film progresses and culminates with the dance scenes, all this is a proposal that is not easy to carry out in cinematographic format. It’s funny how there are viewers who reject these scenes when they applauded something very similar with the joker by Joaquin Phoenix, another film where, by the way, there were plenty of other actors. In the case of Penelope Cruz in Parallel Mothers and in the case of Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the stories would have worked just as well even if Cruz and Chastain hadn’t been there. They elevate movies, make them infinitely better, give an acting lesson, but they could have had other actresses and the movies would have worked. However, Spencer without what Kristen Stewart has done does not work. Returning to Joker: that film with another actor would not be where to take it. And that is what makes an actress or an actor worthy of a statuette. Or at least it should.

Throughout the season, each of the five nominees for Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars has appeared at some point as the favorite and whenever this has happened it has seemed that the rest had no chance. Chastain’s double SAG and Critics Choice wins have put her first on the starting grid. If she had won the BAFTA for Best Actress and the SAG, one could venture that she would have secured the Oscar, but by staying out of the BAFTA and already passing the Golden Globes, there is no urban legend worth it. Is it enough that on two previous occasions she has been at the gates of the award? The Best Supporting Actress she lost to Octavia Spencer was justified, but the Best Actress she stole from (her and Naomi Watts) Jennifer Lawrence was not. However, that does not justify anything. Is it a memorable interpretation in a work of art that takes risks and succeeds? That is the question. Although then you see Jennifer Lawrence in The bright side of things and, well, anything can happen. Until Nicole Kidman wins for Being the Ricardos, that’s where her Golden Globe is…

Rafael Galan

Rafael writes about television, movies, comics, books, technology and money.

