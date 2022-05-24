Kristen Stewart; with crop top and white skirt in Cannes

The actress Kristen Stewart In recent years it has become one of the fashion icons of the Cannes festival. We already have a good collection of authentic looks from her, not only worthy of the red carpet, but also among the best of each year in the rankings. And in this 2022 he has done it again, returning to the Festival four years later, to leave us speechless, this time with a original two-piece styling by Chanel.

The American, star of films such as the ‘Spencer’ saga -where she becomes Lady Di- ‘Twilight’ or ‘Snow White and the Legend of the Huntsman’ surprised everyone with a bet in which she combined a jewel crop top, multicolored with a base black and details of beads in blue, white, red, green… It is a top with a perkins neck and long sleeves, which was combined with a beautiful off-white satin midi skirt with XXL front bow. She was her “outfit” to go to the screening of her new movie, “Crimes Of The Future”.

Getty Images

The set is a look that we already saw in the parade of Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture, to which she has added some very elegant black shoes with ultra-thin designer heels. As for the convict, he opted for an updo with a medium ponytail with messy hair.

Getty Images

Getty Images chanell

Getty Images

Today, everything red

For this Tuesday morning, Kristen has once again opted for Chanel, a fashion firm for which she is an ambassador together with our Penélope Cruz, and has worn a red and white plaid set made up of an elegant jacket, classic fit that he wore nothing underneath; with the style trick of dressing it fastened only from the bottom button to play with the neckline and create a very pronounced one. The matching pants are high-waisted and straight. The final touch of the styling was put on black platform shoes.

Anadolu Agency

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io