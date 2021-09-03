Kristen Stewart with strawberry blonde hair dazzles everyone in Venice

The changes in color and hair style of Kristen Stewart now they are not counted. But this time the choice to opt for a hot one strawberry blonde seems to be perfect.

For her appearance at the Venice Film Festival, the actress Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana in the highly anticipated film Spencer, scheduled for tonight at the Lido, has chosen a nuance between blorange and strawberry blond paired with a new cut, a pulled bob, held in a low ponytail behind the nape. Stewart has chosen to bring the line to the side, a challenge to the concept of coolness which according to Generation Z is defined by the line in the center.

But the coolness actress knows more than the others, naturally being, without making any effort.

She also demonstrated this when she arrived at the Lido in a Chanel look, jacket and shorts, which showed off her fabulous legs, a display of elegance rather than gratuitous sensuality, which could not fail to capture the flashes of photographers. We bet that the hashtag will depopulate #iwantkristenstewartlegs?

And then remember in 2018 when at the screening of BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee film, in competition at the Cannes Film Festival 2018, tired of wearing her vertiginous heels, Kristen Stewart took off her Louboutins and paraded up the steps of the Croisette barefoot? Find some kind for her are the norm. And they are good.

Everything Kirstin does, even unintentionally, leaves its mark. So take note, because its new strawberry blonde it will be the hot color of autumn 2021.

The strawberry blonde, halfway between copper red and honey, it is already the most loved color of the moment and can be customized according to your base and skin tone. The hashtag strawberry blonde refers to many different shades.

In the beginning it was Nicole Kidman. It was the nineties, and the young Australian-born star sported her naturally ginger hair warmed by bright blonde tones with determination and boldness. Today we find this color on other famous heads, including Gigi Hadid and Adele.

A playful chromatic mix, which evokes shades ranging from red to pink typical of the strawberry, now back on the crest of the wave thanks also to its versatility. It can be more or less clear with variations from red to pink copper.

In the gallery we have collected some explanatory photos.