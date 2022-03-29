Kristen Stewart Wore Banned Garment at the 2022 Oscars

The red carpeta is one of the moments glamorous of the Oscar awards, and of course this 2022 was no exception. Although there has been a dress code for years, in recent editions the Hollywood stars have struggled to leave behind beauty standards and conventionschoosing looks that break barriers, such was the case of Kristen Stewart, who took a ‘forbidden’ garment.

Although, the actress could not do with the academy Award, without a doubt, he gave a lesson in style when he arrived at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where the 94th Oscar was held, which was overshadowed by Will Smith’s aggressive reaction to Chris Rock.

On this occasion, KrIsten Stewart changed the long dresses for ones short and tight shorts, which he accompanied with a black jacket and a white shirt that he wore unbuttoned below the navel.

the protagonist of Twilight He also chose to wear a casual hairstyle letting her hair down. To complete his punk-inspired outfit, he wore some black loafers with white socks.

Undoubtedly, the actress broke with the gender prejudices to which masculine and feminine have been associated. Of course, Stewart was not the only one, because Timothée Chalamet and Kodi Smit-McPhee They also showed outfits avant-garde and original.

Why Kristen Stewart broke the Oscars dress code

The event organizers set the dress code of rigorous etiquette, better known as black tie or semi-formal style, which means in a nutshell, that men must necessarily attend in tuxedos and women in long evening dress or, a cocktail dress that always reach below the knees.

When it comes to a sober and elegant style, it is common for the most appropriate colors to be dark, in black or dark tones, although it can be combined with the option of carrying striking tones, such as silver, red gold.

It is worth mentioning that we are at a key moment to reconfigure the social conventions that we have taken for granted for centuries and, in this way, deconstruct ourselves.

Kristen Stewart’s romantic gesture with her girlfriend

The actress, who attracted attention with a groundbreaking Chanel design, arrived accompanied by Dylan Mayerwith whom he became engaged at the end of 2021. While posing in front of the cameras, the celebrities gave each other an affectionate kiss to seal their participation on the red carpet.

