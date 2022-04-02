Kristen Stewart Would Consider Starring in ‘Scream 6’: ‘I’d Read the Script’

Kristen Stewart passed up a role in 2011 He shouted film. But spencer The star recently admitted that he would consider appearing on scream 6 if the opportunity is offered.

Kristen-Stewart | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart turned down a cameo in ‘Scream 4’

In 2011, the same year The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, Stewart was offered a cameo in Wes Craven’s scream 4. The actor recently revealed that the role would have been a reboot of Drew Barrymore’s character from the original film.

“So it’s Drew’s character that dies at the beginning,” he told Slant Magazine. “They created a whole sequence where a lot of people were killed to emulate Drew. But he was just going to be one person.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/i3J6ACKQ7K0?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

At the time, Stewart recognized Barrymore’s iconic He shouted the character was. And she said that was the reason why she ended up turning down the role.

“I was like, ‘I can’t do a Drew. I can’t touch that,’” Stewart recalled. “You know what I mean? But yeah, so they ended up doing, if I remember correctly, a bigger sequence and not just one victim.”

Kristen Stewart Says She’s Open to Joining ‘Scream 6’ Cast

Following the success of the 2022 film, scream 5, the filmmakers began work on a new sequel. In his talk with Slant Magazine, Stewart talked about the He shouted movies and his meeting with franchise star Neve Campbell. The actress also said that, with the right script, she would be willing to appear in scream 6.

“I would read the script,” Stewart suggested. “I love Neve Campbell very much. She was very nice to me, and it was very satisfying to know that she is a very nice person.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/beToTslH17s?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

“I love that movie,” he added. “I have seen him recently, albeit as an adult. It’s so twisted. I love the movie because he loves movies. The coolest part of He shouted is what he says about the cinema. He is so self-aware. He folds back on himself like six times.”

Stewart praised the late director Wes Craven for his passion for film and how it is reflected in the He shouted films. “It’s a total movie nerd type movie,” she said. “It’s not just an intermittent movie. It’s a beautiful movie.”

But it’s true that for Stewart, watching horror movies isn’t as easy as it used to be. “It’s so hard to watch,” he added. “I’m like, ‘I don’t have the stomach for that sh-t anymore.’ I was like, ‘Oh man, this is very, very, very intense.

The ‘Spencer’ star was nominated for her first Academy Award in 2022

Stewart began acting at a young age. But he rose to fame after appearing on the hugely popular Twilight Saga.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/WllZh9aekDg?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

The actor has been in various indie and commercial projects since then, including ultra american and Charlie’s Angels. But because of her portrayal of the Princess of Wales, Diana Spencer in the 2021 film, spencerStewart earned her first Oscar nomination.

Stewart’s next project is crimes of the future. The horror film stars Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

RELATED: Courteney Cox Returns for ‘Scream 6’, Which Now Has an Official Release Date