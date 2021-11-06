Kristen Stewart’s (announced) wedding and other gossip of the week

Weekend, time to retrace the gossip and the most exciting stories of the past week together, what will have happened in the lives of the celebs? From the first post-holiday engagement of Kate and William, in Glasgow for Cop 26, to the closeness between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (here is all that is known about them) from the new quarrel between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi, due to a hot video, to Jennifer Garner who, perhaps, is getting married for the third time. Everything you may have lost.

Kristen Stewart is getting married

The actress has announced the wedding with his girlfriend Dylan Meyer, who has been by his side for two years. “We do, we get married,” Stewart said excitedly over the course of the The Howard Stern Show, “I really wanted you to ask me and I must also have written on your face how I wanted it to happen, because you did everything perfectly. It was wonderful”.

The Queen flew to Sandringham (with the permission of the royal doctors)

Elizabeth II doesn’t really want to know about resting and left Windsor Castle, where the doctors had recommended a few days of relaxation, to return to Norfolk, in the beloved residence of Sandringham. Only thing he gave in on? For this time no train, better a helicopter.

Céline Dion cancels several concerts, “the pains paralyze her”

The health conditions of the Canadian singer are worrying, forced to cancel a series of commitments in Las Vegas. However, she reassures the fans and promises to be back on stage soon.

