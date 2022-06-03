Kristen Stewart’s confession about her most rebellious script

The Oscar nominee for Spencer (2021) had never before been seen as liberated as in her performance that, what a paradox, does not correspond to any of her films. Why do we think the Twilight actress is the epitome of the legendary Ford Mustang and what did she say after the unforgettable experience?

June 03, 2022 11:24 a.m.

Kristen Stewart returned to being a trend on her own and others’ merits. To her look on the Cannes 2022 red carpet was added the hitherto illusory idea of ​​David Cronenberg, who has already directed both her and Robert Pattinson, to bring them both together in the future in one of her projects. But better to talk about certainties and there appears the most unbridled Stewart.

When the Rolling Stones faced the audiovisual project of “Ride ’em on down”, his tribute to the most irreverent model of Ford deserved someone of his same condition. Its indomitable character is a reflection of the times and it was with that contempt that vehicles like the Mustang were presented to the world from the US market.

The crossover Kristen Stewart-Ford Mustang for the video clip of the Eddie Taylor version of the song it was a revelation followed by recognition. What is seen in those more than three minutes I doubt that it is pure fiction. Beyond the script, the protocol scenes in which a sports car must show off, that of the Californian was a sincere corporal and spiritual expression.

Kristen Stewart in a trance state with the Ford Mustang from “Ride ’em on down”.

The Stones, a Mustang, alone in Los Angeles…

There’s no getting around the fact that that bright blue copy of the Mustang is a pony car, a type of sports vehicle that in the sixties and seventies denoted rebellion in every setting, be it a circuit or an iconic movie. Steve McQueen checked it out and he knew it. Coincidentally, the car used by the Stones is from 1968, the same year as the world premiere of Bullitt.

Whenever she’s faced with roles that demand irreverence and selflessness, that’s where Stewart leaves performances to remember. “It didn’t take more than a few words to get me excited about the idea. The Stones, a Mustang, alone in LA and the shoot was as dreamy as the idea”confessed the actress after her collaboration with the British.

Sure, for Stewart it was a tough offer to turn down. She in her hometown, a desert city, post-apocalyptic in some passages, and the classic sports exponent of the oval brand to tame Los Angeles. Who would resist such temptation? Enzo Ferrari already said it: “We transform an inanimate material into something vital”. Kristen Stewart, the personification of the Ford Mustang, paid tribute to the idea.

