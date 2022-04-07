Kristen Stewart’s impeccable masculine look

kristen Stewart He first gained notoriety at the age of 12 for his work in “Panic Room” (2002) with Jodie Foster and has not stopped working in Hollywood ever since. She thanks to many interpretations she was nominated for different awards and her masculine style At the time of dressing, she always stood out among her colleagues.

At the last Oscars, which were held last Sunday, March 27, the 31-year-old actress broke the dress code requested by the Academy. Celebrities such as Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé, Penélope Cruz in Chanel and Jessica Chastain in Gucci walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

But Kristen Stewart stood out among all and not because of an impressive dress, but because of its masculine style very classic. The star of “Spencer” wore an impeccable Chanel short tuxedo with an open shirt, a long necklace to the navel and heels that highlighted her figure.

“I think it’s a bomb, I love the bow tie that is a jewel, I would have made long pants with a large cut or a transparent one. Because I don’t know if the short is for the Oscar. Still, it’s divine, youthful. The total look It seems to me one of the most beautiful”, said the Argentine designer Benito Fernández.

It’s not the first time Kristen Stewart pick a lok masculine and one of the most acclaimed was when he visited “The Late Show”, Stephen Colbert’s program, to talk about his movie “Spencer”. She was seen there again with an open shirt (with a shirt underneath), black suit pants and the detail of the tie around the neck of the shirt without knotting.

The Californian was nominated for Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars, an award that Jessica Chastain took. “Spencer” tells a fictional account of the decisions that led Diana, Princess of Wales to end her marriage to Prince Charles of Wales and resign from the British royal family.

The masculine look fits Kristen Stewart like a glove – Source: CBS Broadcasting Inc.

“The movie is about some pretty obvious pain, and yet playing it was joyous and beautiful. The effect that she produces is obviously great and embodying her in your own body is really powerful. I felt great”, revealed the actress.

He continued: “It was like a big emotional puzzle. She really intrigued me, so I took it all in. The script is written with impeccable precision and I think the writer, director and I had a very similar impression of Diana.”

The story received a favorable critical reception, with reviews praising the performance of Kristen Stewart and is considered by many to be his best work to date. Although he did not win a statuette, his nomination established that his professional career is only on the rise and he is currently preparing for his new film “Crimes of the Future”.