Entertainment

Kristen Stewart’s impeccable masculine look

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

kristen Stewart He first gained notoriety at the age of 12 for his work in “Panic Room” (2002) with Jodie Foster and has not stopped working in Hollywood ever since. She thanks to many interpretations she was nominated for different awards and her masculine style At the time of dressing, she always stood out among her colleagues.

At the last Oscars, which were held last Sunday, March 27, the 31-year-old actress broke the dress code requested by the Academy. Celebrities such as Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé, Penélope Cruz in Chanel and Jessica Chastain in Gucci walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

No, ‘Step Up’ Wasn’t Channing Tatum’s First Movie

37 seconds ago

The biological mother of one of Angelina Jolie’s daughters broke the silence and made a request

12 mins ago

The 10 Best Nicole Kidman Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

24 mins ago

The 7 most impressive dresses of the post-Oscar party and the horror of Julia Fox

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button