Kristen Stewart’s kiss to her girlfriend at the Oscars carries a lot of responsibility

One of the ‘superpowers’ that ‘celebrities’ possess simply by expressing themselves in public is that of changing and rewriting the course of history through their gestures. A great power that, as Stan Lee’s Spiderman would say, also carries great responsibility. Quirks aside, luckily, this commitment is also sometimes used for something more significant and profound than fattening up their glutted checking accounts. As has been the case with Kristen Stewart during the 94th edition of the Oscars Awards. The interpreter, who was nominated thanks to the tape ‘Stewart’, walked the red carpet of the Dolby Theater hand in hand with her fiancee Dylan Meyer, with whom she has been in a relationship since the summer of 2019.

Together, possibly almost without thinking, they have marked a milestone for the LGBT+ community this Sunday by spontaneously kissing in front of the cameras shortly before the award ceremony started. A gesture of affection that could easily go unnoticed, but which in 2022, unfortunately, is not trivial. Stewart and Meyer championed in a natural and fluid way the scarce ‘queer’ representation that, despite the thousand and one inclusive discourses that surround the industry, is still a chimera. An especially important carantoña taking into account the social and political moment that the United States is going through due to the retrograde Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law, state where it is intended to silence any information related to the group in the classrooms. A controversy that even splashed the CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek, who would have been accused of donating huge amounts of money to the politicians of said state. After the recent coup at the Pixar table, which denounced the LGBT+ veto by the mouse factory, these donations stopped dead. Today a kiss in prime time fights in a symbolic way against this type of delay.

Stewart breaks the stereotype of an actress created for a teenage audience

A victory for the group that resonates singularly pleasing considering that Stewart was born more than a decade ago as a product focused on a teenage audience attracted by ‘Twilight’, a commercial film where this type of inclusive relationships is conspicuous by its absence. Now the 31-year-old interpreter breaks this paradigm against which she has been fighting since the beginning of her media career.

Kisses aside, this last edition of the Oscars Awards has finally shone for being an inclusive gala that has taken into account in a tangible way the latin community —Becky G, Sebastián Yatra and Luis Fonsi have taken the stage in various performances—, the asian representation hand in hand with Youn Yuh-Jung and rewarded for the first time a deaf actor, Troy Kotsur thanks to his role in Frank Rosi from ‘CODA’.