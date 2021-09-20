Kristen Stewart’s Lady Diana: story of a princess who chooses not to be queen

The first sentence we hear uttered at the Princess Diana, played by Kristen Stewart in the version of Pablo Larrain, contains a dirty word: “Where the fuck am I?”.

It is Christmas Eve and Diana is lost in the English countryside in search of the castle where the royal family usually spends their holidays, elegant in a broken Chanel suit and with a convertible slut.

That’s how in Spencer we immediately meet a complicated and nuanced princess, light years away from the perfect victim we are used to.

Larrain is a veteran of the Venice Film Festival, has already presented many of his films at the festival, the most famous, which also led him to the Oscars, was the portrait of Jackie Kennedy with the splendid Natalie Portman. This year is betting everything on Kristen Stewart, very blonde, almost without makeup, wiry and with a perfect British accent: her Diana surprises, enchants and will certainly raise some controversy.

The film is based, in fact, on the three days of Christmas in the Windsor house, on the dynamics of the family, marked by precise intervals, with the passage of time that passes from the kitchen, where an almost military regime prepares the dishes, some destined for Diana, almost as if to entice her to feed, to take care of her, to take her to finish a complete meal in the company of the family.

The royals are silent ghosts, we see them watching without ever speaking. Carlo himself is only mentioned, with Lady D he shares only one scene, because the absolute protagonist is Diana, with her monsters, her battles and her demons to fight. There is her beauty which in the film she herself defines as “useless, it’s just a garment”. There are her references to Anna Bolena, whom she imagines and feels close to her.

The princess fights for her life, tries to imagine her future by removing the dust of the past from her shoulders, because if it is true that “one does not escape from traditions” it is equally true that new ones can be built. This version of Diana is neither on the side of the victim nor on that of the executioner: it identifies that there must have been a problem on both sides but the director’s intent is not to find a culprit, but to give us his version, a little ‘sombre and dark, giving us the person behind the icon.

It is no coincidence that the film is called Spencer, as if to distance ourselves from the royal house and let us dwell on her, Diana Frances Spencer, in fact. Everything is studied in detail, and the routine to which the royals are accustomed sets the rules of the film where swapping a breakfast dress with a lunch dress can lead to a problem, can give rise to huge cracks that need to be remedied.

Director Larrain with Kristen Stewart in Venice 78.

Larrain is aiming for the Golden Lion and so far, together with Sorrentino, it is the most eligible film. During the press presentation, Stewart stated that in reality, even though Diana made you feel like she was your best friend, as if you knew her, “she was the person who was least known, and who just wanted to be herself.” In a vertiginous yet very elegant Chanel jumpsuit, the actress surprised everyone with her calmness and reflection, telling how she felt at ease in this complex role, “better than in any other interpretation, I was freer and taller too. , aware”.

After learning the real rules, Stewart realized how you live inside those walls and how you can’t sneak into the kitchen in the middle of the night to eat without being seen: “I learned curtsy – she said – i details, being inside the box, I was helped by the crew and at the same time I tried to be as authentic as possible ”.

If it is true that this Diana is not the icon, neither of style nor of femininity, to which we are accustomed, it is equally true that her maternal figure, often put aside, is accentuated in Larrain’s story. He loves his children, with whom he has a wonderful and even addictive relationship. We discover that William, for example, went out of his way to try to make her feel good in her instability.

Motherhood is the central theme for the director: “I thought about making a film that my mother or someone like her would like. Besides everything we already know about Diana, we must not forget that she was a mother ”.

The incipit of the film tells us that this is a fairy tale taken from a true tragedy, but it is also “a fairy tale in reverse, the story of a princess who chooses not to be queen and to build her own path”.