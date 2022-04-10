Kristen Stewart’s love life: On-set romances and death of childhood sweetheart

ads

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart, who has starred in blockbuster movies like the Twilight Saga, Spencer and Adventureland, is marrying her girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

Meyer, who has appeared on XOXO, is also a screenwriter and the pair have been together for two years.

The Twilight actress announced the happy news on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show during a recent interview and seemed delighted.

The 31-year-old said: “We will get married, we totally will. I wanted to be approached, so I think she very clearly developed what she wanted and she achieved it. We got married, it’s happening.”

Kristen has dated several high-profile actors, actresses, and models throughout her years as a Hollywood star.

Now, as Kristen celebrates her 32nd birthday (April 9), we take a look back at their relationship history.

Anton Yelchin The couple dated when they were teenagers (Image: WireImage)

During her early days as an actress, Kristen dated her Fierce People co-star Anton in 2004, when they were only 14 and 15 years old.

The actor was involved in a car accident in 2016 and sadly died, aged just 27, and Kristen spoke about him in a subsequent documentary.

The actress said he “broke her heart” and that he “bullied” her because she “wanted to absorb all of his interests,” so she could be “better, softer, and cooler.”

Michael Angarano Kristen dated Michael Angarano between 2005 and 2009 (Image: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Kristen began dating actor Michael Angarano in 2005 after meeting on the set of the movie Speak.

She was 15 years old while he was 17 at the time.

In 2008, she described Michael as her “partner” and “celebrity crush” in an interview with Vanity Fair.

But their romance fizzled out after four years in 2009, right after Kristen played Bella in the first Twilight movie.

Robert Pattinson Kristen and Robert were extremely popular with teenage fans.

The couple starred in the Twilight Saga together and rumors began to fly, but their romance was only confirmed in 2009 during the release of the second film in the franchise.

Robert spoke to The Sun about their “extremely difficult” romance, saying: “We can’t come at the same time because of the fans. freaks out This was supposed to be a public appearance as a couple, but it’s impossible. We are here together and it is a public event, but it is not easy.”

Rupert Sanders Kristen and Rupert cheated on their partners together (Picture: Getty Images)

Robert and Kristen finally called it quits in 2012 after photos were published of Kristen kissing Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, who was also married with children.

The actress made a statement after they were caught, saying she was “deeply sorry” to “everyone this has affected,” adding: “This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love the most.” I love and respect. Steal. I love it, I love it”.

The St Vincent singer provided a turning point in Kristen’s sexuality (Image: Getty Images North America)

Stewart dated indie rock musician St Vincent, who had dated model Cara Delevingne before, for a time in 2016.

The union helped Kristen agree to publicly display her relationships with women, and while dating the singer, Kristen opened up to Elle magazine about their whirlwind romance.

She said, “To hide this [relationship] it provides the implication that I disagree or am embarrassed, so I had to modify the way I approached being in public. It opened my life and I am much happier.”

Prior to St Vincent, Kristen had also been seen with producer Alicia Cargile and singer Soko.

Stella Maxwell Kristen and Dylan started dating shortly after she split from Stella (Image: Newspix International)

Their romance was short-lived and Kristen soon went on to date former Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell.

Kristen was with the blonde beauty, who had previously dated Miley Cyrus, for about two years before they called things off, but they rekindled for a short while in 2019.

A month after Stella and Kristen were spotted on a yacht together, she began an official relationship with her now-fiancé, Dylan Meyer.

