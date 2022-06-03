Kristen Stewart’s new movie is so terrifying that viewers left the room

Kristen Stewart returns with a new film after the success she had with her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer (2021), a role that gave her an Oscar nomination. But her new project is very different. These are Crimes of the Future by director David Cronenberg, which first premiered at the Cannes Festival, receiving good reviews; however, the film is so terrifying that some viewers have left the room.

According to information from IGN, at various times during the screening at the Cannes Film Festival, scenes of body terror, violence and blood; they were too much for several spectators, who left in the first five minutes.

“There are some very strong scenes,” Cronenberg said in early May, so the 79-year-old filmmaker expected this kind of reaction.

This is the official synopsis:

“As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. Accompanied by his partner, the famous performance artist Saul Tenser shows the metamorphosis of his organs. Meanwhile, a mysterious group tries to use the Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.”

In addition to Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, Scott Speedman and Viggo Mortensen act.

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters in the United States on June 3, following its Cannes debut on May 23. So far no release date has been set for Mexico and Latin America.