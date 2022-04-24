Kristen Stewart’s perfect jeans for every day

Kristen Stewart She is known for her rebelliousness and for avoiding the rules, mainly those that have to do with dress codes in formal events, as happened in the last Oscars. The protagonist of “Spencer” prioritizes comfort before fashion and one of her favorite garments for everyday life are the jeans.

The Californian is 32 years old and since she gained international fame for the “Twilight” saga, the cameras follow her everywhere. Her style has a common denominator and without a doubt they are the jeansa fashion that she uses every time the paparazzi find her on the street.

Kristen Stewart wears the most comfortable jeans to travel. Source: Instagram @kristenstewartx. 8

Although he uses a lot of skinny jean, Kristen Stewart is a fan of mom cut since it is loose and allows you to be more comfortable. On one occasion she was seen walking through an airport with a jean of this style with tears in the knee part and a cuff that exposed her black stockings.

Kristen Stewart opts for mom jeans for every day. Photo: Vogue.

A more vintage way to wear jeans from mom cut What Kristen Stewart is by combining them with a white top, a bowling shirt with black details, white socks and red loafers. An extremely rebellious look that characterizes the young actress when it comes to wearing jeans.

In this case, like the jeans they were low-waisted, Kristen rolled them up to show her ankles, a fundamental area to show if you want to look more stylized and that will help you even more if you use this type of jeans.

Look to Kristen Stewart for inspiration to keep mom jeans safe, rocker and casual.

The day Kristen Stewart broke Oscar protocol.

Last Sunday, March 27, Kristen Stewart attended the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards for her nomination for Best Actress in the movie “Spencer”. What was the “dress code” requested by the Academy? A traditional tuxedo for men and a dress that covered the knees for women.

But many believed that this rule went against the freedom of each person to dress as they felt most comfortable and forced them to wear a look they did not want. Consequently, they did not hesitate to break the rule and this was the case with Kristen Stewart who chose a completely relaxed set that was still luxurious, since it was a Chanel creation.

When she appeared on the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, she stunned in a tailored suit consisting of a matching blazer and shorts, which she paired with an unbuttoned white shirt, long necklace and heels.

“I don’t give a f… The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many amazing movies and performances that are barely seen. It clearly says something about where we are in terms of cumulative presence, and what we’re looking at and what we care about.” expressed in an interview some time before.

