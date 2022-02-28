Kristen Stewart’s Spencer: 10 movies, series and documentaries that reveal Lady Di’s secrets | life | Cinema and series

Spencer is the new film that talks about the life of Princess Diana, more specifically about the relationship between her and the Prince carlos. Lady Di, one of the most iconic women in the world, inspired many to create series, movies and documentaries about her life and her death. Here we bring you more audiovisual productions about the life of the Princess Diana.

Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana in the movie Spencer. Photo: Owner

1. The Royal House of Windsor – Documentary

Synopsis for The Royal House of Windsor

This documentary series has four episodes that follow 100 years of royal life in England and also addresses the life of Diana when she was part of the royal family. Even in the promotional poster you can see Prince Charles and Diana Spencer.

Trailer for The Royal House of Windsor – Documentary

2. Diana: the rose conspiracy – Movie

Synopsis for Diana: the rose conspiracy

This is a fictional short film directed by Martín Sastre in 2005. The work begins the day the world discovers that Lady Di did not die in Paris, but lives hidden in a marginal neighborhood on the outskirts of Montevideo, Uruguay.

Diana: the rose conspiracy trailer

3.Spencer-Movie

Spencer Synopsis

This movie is about how the marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles has gone cold. And while rumors of affairs and divorces abound, peace is ordained for the holiday season. However, this year things will be profoundly different.

Spencer Trailer

4. Diana the Musical – Movie

Synopsis of Diana, the musical

This musical is about Diana Spencer, a 19-year-old girl who becomes the most famous woman in the world. As she struggles with the rigid royal family, she finds herself trapped in a loveless marriage.

Diana the musical trailer

5. The crown (fourth season) – Series

Synopsis for The Crown

The fourth season of The Crown takes the story of the Royal House of Windsor back to the 1980s, a turbulent time for Queen Elizabeth II as she deals with her new prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, and the unrelenting drama caused by Prince Charles’ ill-fated marriage to Princess Diana. .

The crown trailer

6. The queen – Movie

Synopsis for The Queen

After Princess Diana’s death in a car accident, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Tony Blair struggle to reach an agreement on how the royal family should respond to the tragedy. Meanwhile, it needs privacy and witnesses the demonstration of mourning by the people.

The queen trailer

7. Unlawful Homicide – Documentary

Unlawful Homicide Synopsis

This documentary was directed by Keith Allen, from his point of view. The film deals with the tragic death of Lady di and tries to convince the viewer that the death of the most beloved British woman in the world was not an accident but a murder planned by the royal family, although the official version put forward after a long and expensive police investigation says otherwise.

Unlawful Homicide Trailer – Documentary

8. Diana – Movie

Diane Synopsis

The film revolves around a secret romance between Princess Lady Di and Dr. Hasnat Khan, who is said to have been the love of her life; Apparently, Diana met Hasnat in 1995 and they began a relationship of about two years, so serious that Diana even considered converting to Islam.

reveille trailer

9. Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy – Documentary

Synopsis of Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy

This documentary was made at the request of Princess Diana’s children 20 years after her death. Reveals Diana’s story and legacy through her children’s memories William and Harry, of his impressions of her in her role as a mother. They also expose, with her memories, how they coped with her loss and how to overcome it.

Trailer for Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy

10. Diana: 7 days – Documentary

Synopsis of Diana: 7 days

This is the second documentary commissioned by Diana Spencer’s children for the 20 years since her death. Unlike the first, this one focuses on the days that Diana’s funeral ceremonies lasted.

Diana Trailer: 7 Days