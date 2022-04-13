Kristen Stewart’s ‘Spencer’ Hair Took 6 Weeks and $6,000 Wigs

During the early years of her career, Kristen Stewart was best known for playing Bella Swan in the supernatural. Twilight franchise. After becoming a teen idol, the Los Angeles native decided to focus her efforts on more independent productions.

These days, Stewart is widely regarded as one of the best actresses of her generation. The recent project of the 31-year-old, the biographical drama spencer, has earned him a great deal of critical acclaim. Not only did Stewart throw herself completely into the role of Princess Diana, she also underwent an incredible physical transformation that involved wearing two extremely expensive wigs.

‘Spencer’ is a critically acclaimed film that centers on Princess Diana

spencer it was released in November 2021 with a limited theatrical run. The film is directed by Pablo Larrain and stars Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. spencer focuses on an important period of time in the life of the late royal.

During Christmas week of 1991, the beleaguered woman debates the possibility of divorcing her husband, Prince Charles. Diana must weigh the pros and cons of the decision. She struggles to formulate a plan on how to live her life away from the confines of the royal family.

Many, many movies and TV shows have portrayed Princess Diana. But critics have called Stewart’s performance one of his best. The psychological drama gives Stewart plenty of opportunities to explore the hearts and minds of royalty. Those who might have dismissed Stewart’s acting chops from the Twilight days they ate their words later spencer.

How did Kristen Stewart transform for her role in ‘Spencer’?

spencer star Kristen Stewart | Movie clip trailers via Youtube

for his work in spencer, Stewart received several nominations, including the Academy Award for Best Actress. Playing Princess Diana is the opportunity of a lifetime for an actor. Stewart worked hard to master the manners and accent of royalty.

The Charlie’s Angels star also physically transformed, working closely with the hair and makeup team. spencerHair and makeup designer Wakana Yoshihara talked about how important it is to get your hair looking perfect. As E-News reports, Yoshihara created two separate wigs for Stewart to wear. Each costs close to $6,000.

“This process took about six weeks, and I probably dyed the wig three times before I met Kristen,” Yoshihara said, noting that the process of capturing the right color took a long time. “When we did the first test, I knew the color was wrong, so I dyed it again.”

Stewart has acted in a wide variety of projects.

Kristen Stewart is incredibly stylish in a yellow crop top and skirt ensemble https://t.co/LrXnmbD6Na — ELLE Magazine (USA) (@ELLEmagazine) April 2, 2022

Stewart prepared for months for her role in spencer. He opened up to Entertainment Weekly about how he developed a unique closeness with Princess Diana.

“Even before I knew all the details, I was just attracted to him and wanted to be on his team or something,” the actor said. Fans and critics alike agree that Stewart captured Princess Diana’s iconic persona, in a performance that will endure for years to come.

Stewart’s repertoire is extensive as she has been performing since she was a little girl. After rising to fame in the Twilight movies, Stewart acted in movies like snow white and the huntsman, still alice, Same, Charlie’s Angels, personal shopperY happiest season.

Though she’s been open about her struggles balancing the spotlight and her personal life, it’s clear that Stewart still loves the art of acting. She especially loves it when she can find a role that allows her to physically transform.

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: Kristen Stewart Feared She Brought Too Much of Herself to Bella