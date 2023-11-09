Kristin Chenoweth defends Lady Gaga after ‘Bachelor’ alum’s ‘Wicked’ diss

celebrities

She’ll make you popular!

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth defended Lady Gaga on Wednesday after “Bachelor” alum Carly Waddell called the pop star “so extra” for singing songs from “Wicked” during a college lunch.

“I’m ready to sing ‘For Good’ with our girl Gaga,” Chenoweth, 55, said. written on (formerly Twitter), referring to the show’s final song.

Chenoweth starred opposite Idina Menzel in the hit musical when it premiered on Broadway in 2003. The play serves as a prequel to the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” and tells the story of the unlikely friendship between Glinda (Chenoweth) and Elphaba—later the Wicked Witch of the West—(Menzel).

This isn’t the first time Chenoweth has spoken highly of the “Poker Face” songstress.

In 2021, Tony Award winner praised Gaga’s singing during an interview The Apple TV+ musical comedy series “Schmigadoon!” For

The “Pushing Daisies” star’s recent support comes after Waddell, one of Gaga’s former classmates, criticized the “Bad Romance” musician for singing songs from the hit show when she was a student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts since 2003 . Till 2005.

“[We]would eat at a dance studio,” Waddell, 38, recalled during an appearance on the podcast “Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick.”

“And there was a piano, and (Gaga) would sit at the piano every day and play and sing ‘Wicked’ at the top of her lungs every day,” the reality star continued. “And yes, was she good? Absolutely! She was very nice, but I just wanted to eat my sandwich. And so I just ate in the hallway because it was driving me crazy.

Elsewhere in the interview, Waddell claimed that the “Love Game” singer would “wear these extremely tight leotards” to classes and that her “really big breasts” would “come out.”

“That’s so ridiculous,” she added.

When Tartick asked whether Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, was different from all the other students, Waddell answered emphatically “No.”

“I mean, she was one of the good ones, but I would never say, ‘She was so over the top,'” Waddell explained. “But now he’s at the very top.”

The Post has contacted Gaga for comment.

Gaga’s musical talents have since earned her 13 Grammy Awards and other high-profile accolades.

The show, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary on Broadway, is expected to be made into a two-part film starring Cynthia Erivo as the Wicked Witch and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Although no official release date has been announced, director Jon M. Chu stated prior to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike that the film was scheduled for release on Christmas Day.











