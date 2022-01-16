Kristoffersen in the lead, Vinatzer at 0.87 – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

10.44 Well Razzoli, 9th at 1 ″ 01. The Emilian also made a mistake on the final plan, but at that point the track is ruined. He is skiing really well, on the wall he impressed us.

10.43 Excellent Nef, 9 ° at 1 ″ 05. Let’s see what Giuliano Razzoli is now inventing.

10.41 Gstrein was only 4 tenths late in the last intermediate. Then he makes a mistake on the plane and closes 13th at 1 ″ 39. Now the Swiss Tanguy Nef, then Giuliano Razzoli.

10.39 The Croatian Filip Zubcic is last at 2 ″ 66. It’s up to the Austrian Fabio Gstrein, a loose cannon.

10.38 The first 15 are down. Kristoffersen (bib n.1) leads with 0.11 on Feller, 0.58 on Foss-Solevaag, 0.62 on Noel and Zenhaeusern, 0.83 on Schwarz, 0.87 on Vinatzer.

10.37 Alex Vinatzer at RAI: ​​”I could have attacked a little more, there was a minimum of scoring. The gap from the podium is not large, in the second I have to push harder. Wengen is never dull, I can’t wait to get off“.

10.36 The Swiss Daniel Yule, despite making a lot of mistakes, manages to stay under the second and is 8th at 0.88, just 1 cent behind Vinatzer. The Swiss is scary in view of the second heat.

10.34 He forked Jakobsen on the wall. He was 56 cents late in the second intermediate, the track is now ruined. So Vinatzer’s performance is not despicable, far from it: he is fully in the running for the podium, only 29 cents away.

10.33 Meillard 13 ° at 1 ″ 48. Now the proof of the Nine: there is the Swedish Kristoffer Jakobsen.

10.32 Aerni is 9th at 1 ″ 27. It’s up to the Swiss Loic Meillard, then the expected Jakobsen.

10.30 Strasser nullifies an excellent first heat by planting himself on the final floor. He is 9th at 1 ″ 30, but he could have stayed ahead of Vinatzer. It’s up to the Swiss Luca Aerni.

10.29 Also important is the posting of the British Dave Ryding, 8th at 1 ″ 22. Now the German Linus Strasser. We await the Swedish Kristoffer Jakobsen to understand the real conditions of the track.

10.27 The Austrian Michael Matt is 8th at 1 ″ 37. Does the track start presenting the bill?

10.27 However, the podium is only 29 cents away for Vinatzer.

10.26 Alex Vinatzer is seventh at 87 cents from Kristoffersen: he did not make any particular mistakes.

10.24 Alexis Pinturault is by far the worst to date. Closes last at 1 ″ 42. And now Alex Vinatzer.

10.23 Noel is not convincing and is only fourth at 62 cents. Now another Frenchman, Alexis Pinturault. Then it will be up to Alex Vinatzer, who is finishing the warm-up.

10.22 Immediately 26 hundredths of a delay for Noel at the first detection, 0.35 per second.

10.21 Manuel Feller is second only 11 cents from Kristoffersen. Now the # 1 favorite: Frenchman Clement Noel.

10.21 Feller has an advantage of 5 cents per second intermediate.

10.20 Zenhaeusern is third at 62 cents. For now, no one comes close to Kristoffersen. But from now on things could change… There is the Austrian Manuel Feller.

10.18 Not a good heat for Foss-Solevaag, who in the final limits the damage and closes at 58 cents from Kristoffersen. Now the Swiss Ramon Zenhaeusern.

10.17 Marco Schwarz closes at 0.83 from Kristoffersen. Attention now to the Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, one of today’s big favorites.

10.16 Already 0.36 late in the second intermediate the Austrian.

10.16 Good heat for Kristoffersen, but the feeling is that he kept the margin. 51 ″ 27 his time, very regular track. now the Austrian Marco Schwarz.

10.15 Wengen slalom started with Henrik Kristoffersen.

10.14 The Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen is ready at the starting gate.

10.10 The last blue victory in slalom in Wengen dates back to 2006, when Giorgio Rocca made an encore of the success obtained in 2003.

10.09 Stefano Gross was also second in 2015.

10.08 The last podiums of Italy in Wengen in slalom date back to 2016: that year Giuliano Razzoli finished second, Stefano Gross third.

10.00 The first heat was traced by the Italian Simone Del Dio, who coaches the French national team. The second will be played by Johnny Davidson, Norway’s coach.

9.58 Alex Vinatzer has always been out in Wengen: both in 2019 and in 2020. We need to reverse the trend.

9.55 The starting bibs of the Italians: 8 Alex Vinatzer, 19 Giuliano Razzoli, 23 Manfred Moelgg, 28 Stefano Gross, 29 Tommaso Sala, 33 Simon Maurberger, 39 Federico Liberatore.

9.51 The starting bibs of the race:

1 422304 KRISTOFFERSEN Henrik 1994 NOR Rossignol

2 54320 SCHWARZ Marco 1995 AUT Atomic

3 422082 FOSS-SOLEVAAG Sebastian 1991 NOR Voelkl

4 511902 ZENHAEUSERN Ramon 1992 SUI Rossignol

5 54063 FELLER Manuel 1992 AUT Atomic

6 6190403 NOEL Clement 1997 FRA Dynastar

7 194364 PINTURAULT Alexis 1991 FRA Head

8 6293171 VINATZER Alex 1999 ITA Nordica

9 54170 MATT Michael 1993 AUT Rossignol

10 220689 RYDING Dave 1986 GBR Fischer

11 202451 STRASSER Linus 1992 GER Rossignol

12 511983 AERNI Luca 1993 ON Fischer

13 512182 MEILLARD Loic 1996 ON Rossignol

14 502015 JAKOBSEN Kristoffer 1994 SWE Fischer

15 511996 YULE Daniel 1993 SUI Fischer

16 380335 ZUBCIC Filip 1993 CRO Atomic

17 54444 GSTREIN Fabio 1997 AUT Atomic

18 512203 NEF Tanguy 1996 SUI Head

19 293098 RAZZOLI Giuliano 1984 ITA Fischer

20 54093 STROLZ Johannes 1992 AUT Head

21 561322 HADALIN Stefan 1995 SLO Rossignol

22 480736 KHOROSHILOV Alexander 1984 RUS Fischer

23 292491 MOELGG Manfred 1982 ITA Fischer

24 422507 HAUGAN Timon 1996 NOR Head

25 92720 POPOV Albert 1997 BUL Head

26 53889 HIRSCHBUEHL Christian 1990 AUT Rossignol

27 60253 MARCHANT Armand 1997 BEL Salomon

28 293797 GROSS Stefano 1986 ITA Voelkl

29 6291574 Tommaso 1995 ITA Dynastar

30 103729 READ Erik 1991 CAN Atomic

31 422729 BRAATHEN Lucas 2000 NOR Atomic

32 512138 SIMONET Sandro 1995 SUI Rossignol

33 6291430 MAURBERGER Simon 1995 ITA Atomic

34 380361 RODES Istok 1996 CRO Atomic

35 422732 McGRATH Atle Lie 2000 NOR Head

36 511908 SCHMIDIGER Reto 1992 SUI Nordica

37 51395 DIGRUBER Marc 1988 AUT Atomic

38 511899 ROCHAT Marc 1992 SUI Nordica

39 6291631 LIBERATORE Federico 1995 ITA Voelkl

40 202615 TREMMEL Anton 1994 GER Nordica

41 380377 KOLEGA Samuel 1999 CRO Rossignol

42 6300464 KOYAMA Yohei 1998 JPN Head

9.44 Good morning friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the Wengen slalom.

Hello and welcome friends of OA Sport to the text LIVE LIVE of the Wengen slalom. After an exciting week dedicated to fast disciplines the match between the articulated poles will put an end to the Swiss World Cup away game. Italy is looking for another podium following the splendid third place achieved by Dominik Paris in yesterday’s free ascent.

There is no shortage of arrows in the blue bow: Alex Vinatzer and Giuliano Razzoli are shining throughout the season, as they show the two fourth squares centered by the Val Gardena and the three top 10 squares in the Reggio area. They will be in the game too the veterans Stefano Gross and Manfred Moelgg and the young generation Tommaso Sala, Simon Maurberger and Federico Liberatore.

In the specialty standings, the Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag and the Swedish Kristoffer Jakobsen lead on equal points, both released prematurely in Adelboden. The hunt for the red bib remains wide open with eleven athletes (including Vinatzer and Razzoli) enclosed in sixty points.

Alpine skiing, what time does Sofia Goggia start in the super-G of Zauchensee: exact time 16 January, program, bib, tv

The starting time of the first heat is set at 10.15, while the second heat will start at 13.30. Through the LIVE LIVE curated by OA Sport you can follow the stages of the race in real time without missing even one of the many emotions that the Wengen slope will offer.

Photo: Lapresse