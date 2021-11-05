Kroger opens to Bitcoin Cash. Dietrofront: the news is false

Bad PR management or nth confirmation of how unreliable the cryptocurrency sector is? Soon to tell. A detailed press release appeared in the corporate section of the Kroger website in which the Cincinnati group announces the opening to the use of virtual currencies, in particular to Bitcoin Cash, which should be accepted in all stores (including online) of what it is first food retailer in the US (and the second generalist behind only the giant Walmart). The news is obviously striking due to the size of Kroger. Too bad a company spokesperson told Reuters that the press release, which anticipated the adoption of the cryptocurrency starting in early December, is “fraudulent”.

Kroger will accept Bitcoin Cash. Dietrofront: the news is false

“At Kroger, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible shopping experience. Cashless payments have flourished during the pandemic and we see cryptocurrency as a natural progression of the tendency to deal less with physical money. The integration of Bitcoin Cash into our payment platforms allows us to do just that, now and in the years to come “, with these words the chief executive Rodney McMullen introduced the groundbreaking decision by Kroger. Unless someone else wrote them.

Fake news or bad PR management at Kroger?

The press release, very detailed, was subsequently removed (and the link to the news on the homepage of Kroger’s Investor Relations was also removed. In addition to the statements by the chief executive, the “fraudulent” news recalled the steps taken by Kroger in the recent years in terms of payments. From the disputes between 2018 and 2019 with Visa, the press release recalled, toannouncement at the end of 2020 with which Kroger presented his first sortie in cryptocurrencies. Users of Lolli, a cryptocurrency-based rewards platform with over 1,000 retail partners, can earn Bitcoins as a reward for purchases made on Kroger. According to the author of the fake news Bitcoin Cash can be used in the US in over 2,700 Kroger group stores, including Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer and Qfc chains.

Kroger does not open to Bitcoin Cash. Still too many doubts about cryptocurrencies

But that won’t be the case. The news, which was also visible on the PR Newswire platform (which then removed it by placing the link to the denial on MarketWatch), remains emblematic of the doubts and uncertainties that still surround the world of cryptocurrencies. Maybe Kroger actually wanted to launch the initiative but then got a afterthought or the adoption of Bitcoin Cash had not yet been definitively approved and the intern on duty (who had worked on the rich press release) by mistake put it online. The result, for now, has been a slight contraction in the price of the cryptocurrency after the denial. Nothing striking, however, in a market that remains extremely volatile. (Raffaele Rovati)