Kroos bets on Cristiano Ronaldo and sends a strong message about his future

Toni Kroos (32) still hasn’t understood Casemiro’s departure to Manchester United but his life goes on at Real Madrid. The German midfielder has indeed not planned to leave Casa Blanca to try a new experience at the end of his contract in June 2023.

“I have a great relationship with Real Madrid, I like it a lot. The president, the team, the supporters. I will not leave, he explained in the Spanish press. I have a close relationship with Florentino. He is a good-hearted person. I know he never tried to sell me (laughs), I arrived for only €25m (in 2014). The club is very close to my heart. »

Asked about Cristiano Ronaldo, struggling at Manchester United, Kroos sees him still performing well despite his age. “You can see him playing football at the weekend, driving home with the Ferrari and being on the huge poster,” he recalled. What you don’t see: What he invests every day to stay that way, always to improve. Look at him, he is 37 years old. Unbelievable. »