Kroos praises Pérez and Cristiano Ronaldo and tackles the choice of the World Cup in Qatar

Toni Kroos is as precise when he speaks as his passes on the pitch. The Real Madrid midfielder spoke for the OMR podcast and was candid on many topics, from personal to Cristiano Ronaldo, the Super League and the World Cup in Qatar.

On coming to Real Madrid in 2004

“It was the best decision, the best I could do. It was a big step in sport and in my private life, I was 24 and had a son. You don’t speak the language… You arrive at the biggest club in the world and you have to function almost immediately. This means: in your private life, you have to organize everything and at the same time be fully present from the start… First day in the field, as if I had been there for ten years. Thank goodness it worked out well. In short, it was the best thing that could have happened to me. »

On his complicity with Pérez

“I am very close to him, he is a person with a good heart. From day one, he gave me the feeling that he was happy that he came to his club, which is unusual for the size of an entity like Real Madrid. I have been at Real Madrid for eight years and there has been closeness from day one. I know that in those eight years he never thought for a second of selling me. At that time I came for “only” 25 million euros, surely he could have sold me later for more money. »

On his future at Real Madrid

“I have a great relationship with the club, I like it a lot. The president, the team, the supporters… so I won’t leave either. »

On the Super League

“Obviously the idea existed and still exists. It should have worked a long time ago, I think it will take time to wear it. and I probably won’t see him as an active player. My opinion on this is that I still believe it will come, but I can’t say when. »

On the Premier League

“The Premier League has not won an international title this year. TV money has been significantly higher in England for years and yet that hasn’t allowed English teams to win it all. Thank goodness all players not only look at the salary but also the gain. Many titles and grow more. »

On Cristiano Ronaldo

“He didn’t get to the top because his name is Cristiano Ronaldo, but because he’s been spending an incredible amount of time working. It’s an absolute workhorse and it’s the only way to make it happen. »

On his international retirement

“I remember the first year after going to the national team and I was always in top form in the Champions League final. That gives me the right to have made that decision. »

On the World Cup in Qatar

“Of course, you can say: the players have to give their opinion. The mistake with the World Cup in Qatar was made ten years ago. »