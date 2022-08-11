Krypto and the Super-Animals: Dwayne Johnson shares the scene (…)



Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share the post-credits scene of Krypto and the Super Animals which introduces Anubis, Black Adam’s dog. The star presents this video as he is greatly anticipated in black adam next October in cinemas.

The offending post-credit scene shows the breadth of Johnson’s acting abilities as he lends his voice to three of the four characters depicted in the video. Not content with continuing to bark Krypto, Superman’s dog, in the film now in theaters, The Rock also makes Anubis, Black Adam’s dog, bark and gives the latter his voice.

In the scene, Krypto is about to play ball with his master when Anubis beats him to the squeaky Batman-shaped toy. As their super-owners meet, the sweet little animals discuss Black Adam’s “anti-hero” status as well as his definition as opposed to a villain. After a few exchanges, Anubis admits that the line between his “anti-hero” master and the villains Krypto fights is thin.

“The world is starting to shudder with excitement to one day see the heartbreaking SUPERMAN vs BLACK ADAM⚡️showdown,” Johnson wrote in his Instagram caption. “But in the meantime… ANUBIS THE DOG OF BLACK ADAM⚡️ has some choice words for KRYPTO THE DOG OF SUPERMAN. The definition and philosophy of ANTIHERO is quite intriguing… And YES… If you listen carefully, I’m doing the voice of the two dogs and Black Adam in this scene.”



