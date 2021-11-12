Kryptomon (KMON): monsters on the Binance Blockchain

Kryptomon (KMON) is a unique cryptocurrency of its kind, it differs from the others for its interesting “unconventional” characteristics.

KMON has its own value, which can go up or down over time, can be bought, traded, and done trading on it. In short, as happens for all cryptocurrencies.

But precisely Kryptomon is not just a crypto, but one game platform based on NTF (non-fungible tokens). We could define it as a mix of one digital currency, i Pokemon, and the Tamagotchi.

If you are interested in further information on the latest crypto, we recommend that you also read: “SafeMoon: What is it? Is it safe? How much do you earn? “.

Below we will show you what it consists of Kryptomon (KMON) and what is its market value.

Kryptomon (KMON): what is and what is the game

THE Kryptomon are collectible digital monsters that are generated on the BSC blockchain (Binance Smart Chain) as non-fungible tokens of type NFT BEP721. The latter is a standard that allows you to tokenize the data and attach the respective data to them unique identifier.

This makes the tokens one of a kind. For this reason it is BEP721 standard it is used to represent “digital collectibles”. Kryptomons can be bought and traded.

1 Kryptomon is therefore represented by 1 little monster, which in turn actually represents 1 token.

The total tokens stored on the BSC Blockchain via Smart Contract are equal to 50,000. Of these, 5000 about were already distributed between the KMON community or bought by new investors / players.

These are the total eggs (total tokens) that have been placed on the market. Other eggs will then be spawned by the game breeding system.

Every egg owns its own unique genetic code, composed of 38 different genotypes. The latter are changeable and therefore allow a distinct appearance for each token (or monster). Each genotype will determine an aspect, physical or character, of the Kryptomon.

It doesn’t stop there because the Kryptomons require attention just as they did with the Tamagotchi, popular electronic game of the 90 ‘.

In fact if you don’t take care of your own Kryptomon, this will hang. To unlock it you will then have to spend some KMON.

Market value

At the time of writing this article, the value of 1 Kryptomon (KMON) is equal to $ 0.12 and is recording a decline of -10.59%.

The bullish push that has characterized the crypto from the end of October to today is therefore finished, but we still remember that it was able to score elevations-monstre close to 300%.

Only in the last 30 days the value of KMON increased by 198.4%. We believe that it will soon be able to repeat these extraordinary performances.

Image by Sergei Tokmakov Terms.Law from Pixabay

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Copyright © 2019/2020 BorsaMagazine.it – ​​All Rights Reserved

Copyright Photo © 2019/2020 Pexels.com, Unsplash.com, BorsaMagazine.it

Last modified: 11/11/2021