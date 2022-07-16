Krysten Ritter could have confirmed the return of Jessica Jones

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow with new characters like Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop (Hawkeye – 87%), Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel – 100%) or Moon Knight by Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight – 87%), the characters left over from past phases like Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker or the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% continue to forge their own path, but the doors have also been opened for other Marvel heroes who had an independent place in their Netflix series.

Since the arrival of Disney Plus and the confirmation that the seasons of Jessica Jones – 69%, Daredevil- 93%, Luke Cage- 78% and The Defenders – 74% would move to this streaming platform, much began to speculate about the possible introduction of these superheroes to the ranks of the MCU with their original stars. You have to remember that these belonged to a different universe even though Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD: Season 5 – 100% and Agent Carter – 80% followed characters from the powerful franchise.

In this phase four, although it is not yet a fact that these programs will be given continuity, at least some characters such as Matt Murdock have already been introduced thanks to Charlie Cox’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% and the presence of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in hawk eye. Not much has been said about the remaining heroes, but it has been Krysten Ritter herself who has filled her fans with hope in recent months.

A little over a month ago, the actress sparked speculation when a photograph of her in a beauty salon circulated on social media, where she returned to the Jessica Jones look. At that time it was quite difficult to venture to say that it was to play the detective again, it could have been just a coincidence. But what emerged in the last hours seems to be much more direct.

It was the same actress from Breaking Bad – 100% who shared a couple of stories on Instagram where he shows his reunion with Eka Darville, with whom he shared a scene in the same series while he gave life to Malcolm Ducasse. In the images that you can see below, the stars are seen sharing good times.

The actress limited herself to describing the photographs as a party, where her meeting with Eka could have been a mere coincidence, however, fans of the series have begun to draw their own conclusions through Reddit in the page r/MarvelStudios hinting that the return of Jessica Jones is now inevitable. If we are honest, it is possible that the fourth season is a project that Disney Plus and Marvel Studios have on the table, but that does not mean that it is a fact that is going to be done.

Meanwhile, so far Daredevil He seems to be the only one to get the green light for his reboot, and with the presence of his characters in the franchise, there are no more doubts. Also, it has been mentioned that in the upcoming series Threw out will bring some of these characters, and now it only remains to be patient to see how they develop within this universe.