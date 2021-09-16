Krysten Ritter joins the cast of the thriller series based on a true story

Krysten Ritter, known to the public for having played the protagonist in Jessica Jones, joins the cast of the new thriller TV series Love and Death

Krysten Ritter joins the cast of Love and Death, the TV series currently in production and destined to be distributed in America on the on-demand channel HBO Max. true story of Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife who in 1980 killed Betty Gore, a friend with whom she attended the local church. In particular, the drama refers to the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a series of articles published in Texas Monthly, known as Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II.

In addition to the aforementioned Krysten Ritter, the cast of Love and Death is composed by Elizabeth Olsen (who plays the protagonist), Jesse Plemons (The Irishman, I’m thinking of ending it here), Patrick Fugit (Almost famous, Liar love – Gone Girl) and Lily Rabe (Tastes and disagreements, Love & Secrets). The screenplay was edited by David E. Kelley, already author of successful shows such as Big Little Lies And Nine complete strangers; the latter, together with Nicole Kidman and Per Saari, he also handled production. Finally, the direction of all the episodes was entrusted to Lesli Linka Glatter (Mad Men, Homeland: Spy Hunt).

Krysten Ritter is known to the general public above all for having interpreted the homonymous protagonist of the TV series Mavel Jessica Jones. The actress took part in several other successful serials, such as breaking Bad And Don’t trust the bitch on extension 23. He is also part of the cast of dark fantasy Nightbooks – Tales of Scary, recently released by Netflix, and is preparing to start production of The Girl in the Woods, in which for the first time he will try his hand at directing.

