KTM 390 Adventure 2022. Data and photos – News

The smallest of the KTM Adventure series receives some updates ahead of its 2022 edition, which will arrive in dealerships from the end of next January.

Presented at EICMA 2019, the 390 Adventure it was developed starting from the engine and chassis of the naked 390 Duke that preceded it with its latest evolution.

The 2022 version comes with two new graphics and colors: Black And Orange. The latter is very reminiscent of the colors of the official bikes of the Factory Racing Rally Team KTM.

The major innovations concern the electronic sector which now sees the possibility of having two riding modes: Street and Offroad.

In Offroad mode the traction control it allows you to better manage the loss of grip of the rear wheel during acceleration to the advantage of driving on rough or wet surfaces.

Greater attention to off-road driving also comes from new wheels (19 inches front and 17 rear), which are still in die-cast aluminum alloy but see theirs change drawing and I’m more robust: aesthetically you can see the transition from six to five split spokes.

The engine, with Euro 5 homologation, confirms the displacement of 373 cc and provides 43 horses of power at 9,500 rpm and 37 Nm of torque.

Unchanged on trellis frame of steel pipes and confirmed the suspension and brake package, as well as the driving position, the design of the superstructures and the TFT instrumentation are unchanged.

The salient features