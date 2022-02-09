KTM 890 Adventure S: check the crossover with a 17 front end [Foto Spia] – News

The development of the new 890 Adventure version continues with different aesthetics and the 21 ”. The novelty of this new sighting is an unprecedented road version with a pair of 17-inch wheels and spoke rims February 8, 2022



C.Sightings of KTM models that have reached the stage of development on the road continue.

The latest in the series concerns three new versions of the recent one 890 Adventure and something had been glimpsed exactly a year ago when it was understood that there were also interventions in the style, especially in the front area (see below).

The version spotted in January 2021



No.el 2019 KTM launched the novelty 790 Adventurean evolved model for 2021 in 890 Adventure at the same time as the transition to legislation Euro5.

The bike remained essentially unchanged, but received an increase in displacement for its engine LC8c (the well-known two-cylinder in-line with 270 ° timing) which rose to 889 cc and from 95 to 105 horses of power. The prototypes photographed in road tests are shown with a revised aesthetic in the front area and more defined than the example of a year ago.

THEn practice there is no longer a separation between the headlight / fairing unit and the tank, with the fairing integral with the frame which now joins the sides of the tank with the traditional aerodynamic panels that also perform the function of deflectors for the cooling radiator. Furthermore the plexiglas it surrounds what appears to be the well-known split light but with a greater extension in width and height.

A high fender instead of the one flush with the wheel. In short, it seems that a superior has been sought aerodynamic protection and basically more style conventional.





L reservoir it retains its conformation elongated downwards to lower the weights and there is also a new and more extended one protection under-engine in aluminum alloy and plastic material. Two versions have been spotted with the pair of spoked wheels 21 front and 18 rear, distinguishable by the windshield glass of different heights. The chassis part uses WP suspensions, die-cast aluminum alloy swingarm and braking system very similar to those of the current 890 Adventure.





