KTM 890 Duke R 2022: The Atlantic Blue colorway arrives – News

New colors inspired by those of the RC16 of the internal team

S.square that wins you do not change, and few times as in the case of KTM 890 Duke R we agree with KTM. The flagship naked of Mattighofen’s LC8c range is and remains a (…) reference in the category in sporty road driving, and there was frankly no reason to go and work on a package that is currently at the top. That’s why the update of the midweight naked announced by KTM a few days ago brings, for the 890 Duke R, the new color called Atlantic Blue behind which it is not at all difficult to glimpse the heritage colors of the RC16 MotoGP bikes.

TO technical level, the 890 R Duke maintains the package that brought it to the top of its category. LC8c parallel twin engine in 121 maximum horsepower and 99 Nm, tubular steel frame and fully adjustable WP APEX suspension. The braking system continues to rely on Brembo Stylema calipers which work 320 mm discs, controlled by a Brembo MCS pump.

The electronics rely on a six-axis IMU which allows for the implementation of traction control with separate slip and yaw control and Cornering ABS. Three standard riding modes (Rain, Street, Sport) to which the optional Track can be added, which allows you to customize the intervention of the Traction Control on nine levels, the response of the ride-by-wire throttle control and the anti-wheelie.

The 2022 KTM 890 Duke R will arrive in KTM dealerships starting in late February 2022 keeping unchanged the price of 12,490 euros fc