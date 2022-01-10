KTM, Aprilia, Ducati and more: now Danilo Petrucci is tempting to everyone – News

Danilo Petrucci likes it. He liked him before, when he was a MotoGP rider with a very special history and a physique not very suited to asphalt and speed, and he likes it even more now that he has entered the history of motorsport as the first and only racing driver in also win a stage of the Dakar.

The scheme is that of fairy tales: the duckling that becomes a swan but, since we are talking about motorsport, the comparison makes the idea even more if we put the story of King Midas. Who was? He was a character who turned everything he touched into gold. Just like Danilo Petrucci now.

This is why on the Terni area it could be unleashed soon (assuming it has not already been unleashed) a race in which Petrucci, probably for the first time in his life, is not a competitor, but the finish line.

He, on his side, has already said it: “The dream, for me, is still MotoGP”. He would like to come back and the impression is that three marks out of all, KTM, Ducati and Aprilia, could reopen a door that the Circus she had clumsily (and perhaps a little too quickly) closed in his face.

The reason, however, lies not so much in the fact that he is a rider who was still able to win twice in MotoGP, but in what Danilo Petrucci represents today: the clean and winning face that, alone, could make sales figures fly. If it is true, in fact, that the motorcycle market is in crisis more due to the absence of raw materials than for issues related to Covid-19, it is equally true that the market is changing considerably, with the so-called medium displacement enduro which, by now, are candidates to become absolute leaders in the price lists.

Is exactly KTM, Ducati and Aprilia, lately, they have decided to invest a lot in this range, proposing new models which, if the forecasts are correct, could soon replace the travel enduro bikes. Motorcycles, the medium enduros, which are now more and more similar, even in their aesthetics, to those used, in fact, for the Dakar, with the success of the legendary desert rally that this year is doing the rest. This is why if it first seemed obvious that Danilo Petrucci, after his experience in the Dakar, would have contented himself with finishing in MotoAmerica with Ducati, now the prospects for him are very different. And probably there are also more than one, since many are already talking, for him, about the possibility of some wildcards in MotoGP.

The first to offer him this opportunity may have been those of KTM, who had the intuition to provide him with a motorcycle for the rally in the desert almost to compensate for the welcome they gave him at the current world championship, to make room for Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner in Team Tech3. KTM test driver Kallio is of such an age that it is unlikely that it will be possible to take part in the grand prix and Dani Pedrosa has already said several times that being there as a wildcard is not one of his priorities.

For Danilo Petrucci, however, it would be a very important opportunity, with KTM which, on its side, would be able to retain the rider in order to be able to associate his face with its wide range of models which ranges from hypernaked to cross-country specialists.

From this point of view, however, having Danilo Petrucci among its drivers could be a bang for Ducati too, with the DesertX just proposed on the market, and for Aprilia, which in that range is pushing a lot with the Tuareg 660. Both Ducati and Aprilia have their feet on their side also in MotoGP and it is clear that they could have the counterpart that Danilo Petrucci is interested in. Which, let’s be clear, does not mean a fixed saddle for 2022, but the possibility of trying again in that world championship which, apart from the desert, still considers its home.