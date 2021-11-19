KTM: Fernandez accuses, Gardner returns to sender – Moto

Not even a week has passed since the end of the championship Moto2 that already rages a lively controversy between two teammates of the caliber of Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner, both engaged in the saddle of the Ajo KTM during the last season. The two, who will still be team mates in 2022, this time in MotoGP with the Tech3 KTM team managed by Hervé Poncharal, were in fact the protagonists of a question and answer arising from an interview released by the Spaniard for autosport.com, in which the 21-year-old accused his now former team of having disadvantaged him in the race for the title, instead won by the Australian.

“Nobody knew how to guide us in my side of the box – commented Fernandez, author of eight victories in his debut year in the category – I was lucky to meet such a special group, but the whole team was inexperienced, and as a team I also include the mechanics. It is clear that I did not graduate champion, but I consider myself the moral winner. The results show that I was the fastest driver, with the most wins, poles and fastest laps. Remy is the champion, he got more points, but there was no figure to help us win, if anything he just put a spoke in the wheel so that we didn’t achieve success. It’s very cool to say you’re a champion when you’ve been in a category for six years – referring to Gardner – claiming he was the smartest, but he didn’t: he was just what he was had fewer stones placed in your way. I don’t want to go into the details of what happened, my mechanics and I know what happened. We had a difficult time that cost us sweat and tears. We were looking forward to the end of the season ”.

Statements that, coinciding with the first post-season test in Jerez, were not appreciated by the Australian, who immediately countered Fernandez’s statements: “Who is the champion? – retorted Gardner – He can think what he wants, but I think the team gave both of them the same support, and in the end it was the best to win on the track. If I really have to express myself, he’s just saying shit“.