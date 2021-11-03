KTM Naked November: news for the (Super) Duke – News

KTM Naked November (or novembre naked, in Italian) is the name that Mattighofen gave to the presentation of their 2022 novelties relating to the Duke family, with explicit reference to the 1290 Super Duke R. The press release speaks explicitly of “The Beast”, the name with which the supernaked KTM has been baptized since the first prototype, unveiled at EICMA 2012. But speaking of prototypes, you will also remember our analysis of the model on which the magnificent 2020 version was developed …

After the 1290 RR of last April it is definitely time for the arrival of that version equipped with semi-active suspension that we invoke at least since … when we first touched the fact that it was only missing those to play with the latest news.

The press release from KTM explicitly speaks of the LC8 engine, referring to the 75 ° V-twin that has always driven the Austrian naked, and saying that in 2022 it will be “the heart of a selection of brand new supernaked”. Not only that, but immediately after we talk about semi-active WP APEX suspensions with SAT technology, thus confirming what we said above.

The two components mentioned above – the engine and the suspension – will be at the center of two “episodes” of this presentation path. Next November 9th, in fact, on the official KTM website will open a special section called Tech Guide, with particular attention to the aforementioned LC8 engine, followed a few days – 11 November – by a technical and technological study on second generation WP APEX semi-active suspensions.

Then, on November 16 (right at the beginning of our MY2022 MotoFestival …) it will be the turn of “two new incarnations of ‘THE BEAST'”, which we can logically therefore hypothesize as a new SuperDuke 1290R with some refinements, and an even more complete version equipped with semi-active suspensions WP APEX SAT.

And a week later, on November 23rd, the press release announces … “Powerful, versatile and in perfect KTM style; the new 2022 model is the definition of how we like to mix multiple segments to create exclusive products!”. We are in the naked family, but the concept of mixing multiple segments would seem to go further. Nobody comes to mind a third version, maybe not really naked, of the KTM SuperDuke 1290? Let’s stay tuned …