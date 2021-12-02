KTM presents the new 390 Adventure 2022. The main novelty introduced on the new bike concerns the electronic sector, with the introduction of two driving modes: Street and Offroad. Still from an off-road perspective, the KTM 390 Adventure 2022 was equipped with a pair of stronger die-cast aluminum rims, characterized by a five-spoke design (instead of six).

From an aesthetic point of view they arrive two new colors: Black and Orange, with the latter taking up the colors of the official Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Rally Team bikes.

As for the previous versions, the KTM 390 Adventure 2022 is powered by a single-cylinder 4-stroke 373 cc, Euro 5 approved and now equipped with ride by wire, which delivers 43.5 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm. and 37 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a steel trellis frame. The rear subframe, also a steel trellis, is bolted in just four places. As for the suspensions we have WP APEX units. The braking system is branded ByBre, with a 320 mm disc at the front and 280 mm at the rear; ABS, as standard, is two-channel. The 14.5-liter tank, according to the manufacturer, ensures a range close to 400 km. The saddle is made in two parts.

The new 390 Adventure 2022 will arrive in KTM dealerships starting from the end of January 2022, the sale price has not yet been announced.