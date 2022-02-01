Kulusevski and Bentancur at Tottenham, the figures for Juventus and the transfer market news

Juventus closed the transfer market exactly as it had planned to do: with two important signings (Vlahovic and Zakaria), one from perspective (Gatti) and three exits with which to balance (between the costs of the cards and the salaries) the losses of investments carried out to reinforce Massimiliano Allegri’s team. The ‘sacrificed’ players – we remember – are Rodrigo Bentancur And Dejan Kulusevski, both sold to Tottenham, and Aaron Ramsey (official his move to the Glasgow Rangers). As for Kulusevski, the deal was concluded and settled on the basis of a onerous loan of eighteen months: Tottenham will pay three million for this year’s loan (until June), seven million for the 2022/2023 season loan leading to ten million the total amount that Juventus will collect only for the loan formula. And if Tottenham were to qualify for the Champions League (currently only two points away) and if Kulusevski were to play 50% of the scheduled matches, the English club will have to obligatorily redeem the player by paying another thirty-five million euros (payable in five years): in total, therefore, Kulusevski could bring to Juventus forty-five million in total.
The details of Bentancur’s transfer to Tottenham
As regards the Bentancur affair, the negotiation was concluded with the formula of definitive transfer for a total cost of approximately twenty-five million euros (nineteen of the fixed part – payable in three financial years -, to which bonuses that can reach a maximum of six will be added if necessary). To remember, there is also the fact that on this figure Juventus will have to remove the 30% which belongs to Boca Juniors, the team from which the Juventus club bought Bentancur. 30% of 19 million is 5.7, while if all six million bonuses were activated – thus bringing the total figure to 25 – the part due to Boca would rise to 7.5 million euros.