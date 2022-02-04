“Kulusevski and Bentancur for the future of Tottenham”

LONDON (England) – “Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski they are fine and for this reason they are available tomorrow, for sure. They are the ideal prospects for the club’s philosophy: young, talented and with room for improvement. They are important players for the future. ” With these words, Antonio Conte welcomed the two purchases ex Juve that the ds Paratici brought from Turin to London: “Owners? No because they need to work with the team for a while. They can help us a lot. Kulusevski is a good player, he is very young, he is very talented and he can play as a number 10 with the forwards, as a number 9, but at the same time he has the potential to make the right fielder, he has quality. He likes to attack, he is good at one on one to create chances for his teammates. A good buy for us “. Full satisfaction for the Spurs coach who on the eve of the challenge of FA Cup against the Brighton therefore analyzed the club’s winter transfer market in view of the season finale, including the upcoming one: “The players left on loan? Right. It was certainly strange to send four players on loan and in January, it showed that something went wrong in the past. Maybe there have been mistakes in the past. You have to buy players to strengthen your team, but if you send away the players you have bought in the last two or three years it means that you have done something wrong in the past. “