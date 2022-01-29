Kulusevski and Bentancur, Paratici to the rescue of Juve. Spurs fans rise up on social media with #ParaticiOut | First page

70 million payable in three years, 11.2 million euros in commissions and accessory charges, with the addition of 10 million euros in bonuses. All without forgetting the € 13 million gross annual salary until 30 June 2026. The Dusan Vlahovic affair is one of those important for the coffers of a company like the Juventus the balance of which has resulted and will be amply proven by the effects of the pandemic and beyond. The Juventus club is betting a lot on the center forward from Fiorentina and has invested part of the future market budgets. A bet on the present for which, however, it will take a bit of “player trading” to try to return and contain costs. AND to the rescue of Cherubini and Arrivabene is coming the one who, in part, was the proponent of some of the structural problems of today’s squad, that Fabio Paratici today sporting director of Tottenham who is strongly interested in two of the most discussed and talked about players (because they are considered redundant) of today’s squad: Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

KULUSEVSKI … – Two players who strongly wanted to bring them to Juventus, with very important market valuations and with conditions that, today, make them both difficult to sell in order to realize capital gains. The Swedish exterior was paid a lot, a lot, to steal it from rivals (Inter Milan above all) from Atalanta in January 2020. Today Juve is asking for at least one redemption obligation and a valuation of 35 million euros, Tottenham offers a right of redemptionbut the square can be found by inserting easily reachable conditions.

… AND BENTANCUR – Differences that are similar also for Rodrigo Bentancur on which hangs the sword of Damocles of a percentage of the future resale equal to 35-37% which must be guaranteed to Boca Juniors). That amount can be reduced after the payment of 2 million euros considering the loan of these six months and even more considering an 18-month loan, but the valuation of the redemption obligation does not drop below 25-30 million while Paratici pushes that the loan does not include obligations.

FURIOUS FANS –

For two players who are struggling to find really interested buyers, the most important call today comes from the one who chose and bought them for Juve. Yet as already happened for Gattuso last summer, much of the Spurs fans are rising in these hours on social networks by launching the hashtag #ParaticiOut and asking for his resignation because he is accused of working more to save Juve’s balance sheet than to bring really useful players to the team coached by Antonio Conte. The protest of the fans cost him the bench then entrusted to Nuno Espirito Santo to the former coach of Milan and Naples. What will happen now with Paratici?