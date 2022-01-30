Kulusevski and Bentancur towards Tottenham

Juve active on the market. According to the latest news, the Tottenham-Kulusevski operation has closed. Sky Sport reports that Spurs and Juventus have found an agreement in the last few hours. The Swedish winger will then move to London with the formula of an onerous loan of five million, plus a redemption obligation set at thirty-five that will start based on the achievement of the team objectives (qualification in the Champions League, today two points away) and personal (achievement of a number of appearances on the field equal to at least half of the matches scheduled for Conte’s men). The parties are defining the final details but the deal is now done: the 21-year-old Swede should take a flight to London and officially begin his new adventure today.

Not only Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur is also very close to leaving the Juventus club to go to Tottenham: the Uruguayan midfielder has given his ok for the transfer to the Spurs and the two clubs are working to find an agreement. Which is not far off: there is talk of a permanent transfer for a sum of just under twenty-five million euros (nineteen of the fixed part and five of bonuses). The Bentancur-Tottenham deal is not to be considered already done, but ‘in closing’: reaching a definitive agreement is very close. It should also be remembered that Juventus will owe 30% of the total cost of the player’s transfer to Boca Juniors.