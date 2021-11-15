Kulusevski and Ibra disappoint, Morata no: Spain flies to Qatar, for Sweden playoffs like 4 years ago | First page

Spain in Qatar, Sweden in the play-offs, like four years ago when they eliminated Italy. He decided it Alvaro Morata’s goal in the final minutes of a match that Sweden also had a chance to win, but Ibrahimovic and his team mates had lost the lead in the football suicide in Georgia and in Seville, forced to win (the 0-0 would still have qualified the Spaniards for the best goal difference), they discovered themselves in the final, when they conceded goals. In 90 ‘there were just three shots on target, two were by the Juve center forward that he made the definitive redemption in his country after the post-European criticisms and threats.

POSSESSION AND COUNTER-FOOT. Spain’s first half was a test of his football when he can’t find space: ball possession (71 per cent at 45 ‘), high accuracy in passing (90 per cent), but only three shots on goal in the end, however none of the posts of the former Roma player Olsen and only one (left by Sarabia) a bit dangerous. Sweden also made … Sweden: solid defense, very organized (Lindelöf has closed every passage) and restart at full throttle and good technique with his best player, Emil Forsberg. The only two real chances of the first half were the 10 Swede, with a left out shortly after a beautiful personal initiative and then with a right-footed shot, from Augustinsson’s cross, aimed at the far post and came out of nothing. The 0-0 was enough for Spain to qualify for the World Cup, but his game was too poor in opportunities and the result at risk, as seen in the two conclusions of Forsberg, the Leipzig playmaker.

WITH MORATA. The recovery began with another scare for the 50,000 of La Cartuja in Seville. Azpilicueta missed a support in front of his area, Isak kicked on the fly but high. And again Forsberg had a chance to score, but this time he just missed the ball in front of Unai Simon. Sweden did not give up and Luis Enrique, after a quarter of an hour, tried to revive his attack with Morata and Rodrigo in place of Raul De Tomas and Sarabia. With a good movement, the Juve center forward created the space for a dangerous but imprecise conclusion.

AND WITH IBRAHIMOVIC. The response of the Swedish coach Andersson was surprising and rightly removed on 19 ‘ the Kulusevski opaque but incredibly the best player of his national team, Forsberg. Inexplicable decision. In their place the former Palermo Quaison and the Bolognese Svanberg. A few more minutes and Ibrahimovic also entered. New attack also for Sweden with Ibra first striker and Quaison behind him. The first shot on target was by Morata (an easy save by Olsen), as well as the decisive one with 4 ‘from the end. Sweden had pushed forward in search of the winning / qualifying goal, left some space that Dani Olmo used to throw a stone from the edge of the area, Olsen deflected the ball on the crossbar, Morata c ‘ he arrived first, indeed, alone, he checked it and while the former Roma goalkeeper was getting up he beat him with a dig. For a moment he thought he was offside, the exultation came with a moment’s delay, but the touch of the goal was punctual.

ITALIANS”. Kulusevski (Juventus): he made the second striker, alongside and not behind Isak. The first starting point after half an hour spent intercepting (with little success) the start of the Spanish maneuver. He started only once, in the 30th minute, and he did it with a nice dribble on Jordi Alba. Nothing else to report to his credit. So, little. Ekdal (Sampdoria): the usual dynamic and tactical work, to shorten now on Busquets now on the talented Gavi, a job done well, with order and intelligence. Morata (Juventus): he was decisive even if he only played the last half hour. He showed up with a shot from the right fielder not by much. His second conclusion is unwatchable, but at the right moment here is the leap and the blow of victory. Svanberg (Bologna): brought some running into the Swedish midfield and attempted a bicycle kick that, if successful, would go down in history. Ibrahimovic (Milan): the Spanish fans feared him, so much so that they showered him with whistles when he entered for the final assault, 20 ‘from the end. But Ibra only got noticed for a fallaccio, not seen by Brych, on Azpilicueta. He deserved the yellow.

THE TABLE

Spain-Sweden 1-0

SPAIN (4-3-3): Unai Simon 5.5; Azpilicueta 6 Laporte 6.5 Pau Torres 6.5 Jordi Alba 6.5; Gavi 6.5 (44 ‘st Brais Mendez sv) Busquets 6.5 Soler 5.5 (28’ st Merino 6); Sarabia 6 (15 ‘st Morata 7) Raul De Tomas 5.5 (15’ st Rodrigo 6) Dani Olmo 7 (44 ‘st Rodri) sv. Coach: Luis Enrique 6.5

SWEDEN (4-4-2): Olsen 6.5; Krafth 6 (35 ‘st M. Olsson sv) Lindelöf 7 Nilsson 6,5 Augustinsson 6; Claessen 5.5 Ekdal 6.5 K. Olsson 6 Forsberg 7.5 (19 ‘st Svanberg 6); Kulusevski 5.5 (19 ‘st Quaison 5.5) Isak 5 (28’ st Ibrahimovic 5.5). Coach: Andersson 5

REFEREE: Brych (Germany) 5.5

MARKERS: 41 ‘st Morata (Sp)