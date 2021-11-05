Kulusevski and the doubts of Juve: the idea of ​​Atalanta and the truth about Man United | First page

It could have been the turning point, the one that raised him later two months (and a season …) not convincing, with ups and downs, especially in relation to the high expectations with which he had arrived at the Juventus. Instead, even after the 1-0 goal with which the bianconeri had won in St. Petersburg against Zenit two weeks ago Dejan Kulusevski continued to be a mysterious object, a question mark that Pirlo before and Allegri have not yet been able to find an answer to.

DOUBTS JUVE – Even Juve has not found definitive answers, which almost two years ago decided to invest 35 million euros plus 9 bonuses to buy Dejan from Atalanta, then leaving him on loan to Parma until the end of the 2019/20 season. However, the qualities of the Swede were seen only intermittently and so the 2000 class was unable to snatch a starting shirt with consistency in black and white. Nor to become a certainty. Far from it.

BETWEEN UNITED AND ATALANTA – So much so that now Kulusevski’s future at Juve is not at all sure. The rumors about Manchester United a few months ago did not lead to direct contacts or a concrete offer from the Red Devils. Who thought of Dejan was Atalanta, who at the end of last summer evaluated the return of the number 44. An idea that has remained the same, which could return in January: the turning point for Kulusevski in black and white is yet to come.