Kulusevski at Tottenham, it’s OFFICIAL: the figures of the sale

Dejan Kulusevski is officially a player of the Tottenham.

THE PRESS – Juventus Football Club SpA announces that it has reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the sale, on a temporary basis until 30 June 2023, of the registration rights of the player Dejan Kulusevski for a consideration of € 10 million, of which € 3 million for the 2021/2022 football season and € 7 million for the 2022/2023 football season.

Furthermore, the agreement provides:

• the obligation on the part of Tottenham to acquire the sporting services of the player on a permanent basis

achievement of certain sporting goals during the 2022/2023 season;

• the right by Tottenham to acquire the player’s sports performance on a permanent basis,

if these objectives are not achieved.

The consideration agreed for the definitive sale, in both cases, is € 35 million, payable in five years.

THE GREETING – “After a season and a half the paths of Dejan Kulusevski and Juventus separate. And they separate after winning two trophies together: the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup. The first two titles as a professional footballer. From this second part of the season, Dejan will wear the Tottenham Hotspur shirt.

His Juventus adventure began in the summer of 2020 with his debut at the Allianz Stadium against Sampdoria. It was the opening day of the championship and Dejan, just twenty, opened our season with his first goal with the Juve shirt. Seven goals will be scored at the end of 2020/21, with the last one, the most important of his Juventus experience, in the Italian Cup final against Atalanta.

This year, then, also the first stamp in Europe, in the Champions League: an important, decisive goal in the 1-0 victory in St. Petersburg.

He greets Juventus after 74 appearances, across all competitions, which led him to score 9 goals and 10 assists.

Characteristics that he made available to the team with professionalism and perseverance.

And we thank him today, wishing him good luck in his future.

Thanks, Dejan!