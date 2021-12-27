Kulusevski can change Juve’s market: 35 million to turn on a big shot | First page

He could have been the man of the turning point on the pitch. Instead it can be on the market. This is the fate of Dejan Kulusevski, in exactly two years everything has changed for him. Purchased from Atalanta and left to Parma despite the fact that it seemed immediately useful for Maurizio Sarri’s Juve, then managed as a starter by Andrea Pirlo, finally relegated to the role of young man who must grow up by Max Allegri. A role he doesn’t particularly like. So the Swede does not fall into the category of players who want to stay in black and white at all costs, quite the contrary. If the many interests that have reached the table of his (new) agent Alessandro Lucci were to materialize, he would evaluate them with particular attention. On the other hand, last summer he had already begun to look around, in extremis he had been above all Atalanta to think about the return blow, but there had been neither the time nor the way to deepen the discussion. Along the way for Juve he has become more and more an expendable player, even there Fiorentina he had given more than a thought to Kulusevski, but it is the Premier who calls the strongest.

CONDITIONS – Sacrificable yes, but as long as it can be worth it. Juve believes in the value of the Swede, to give up on him they must be sure they have no regrets, one condition is to be able, for example, to be able to turn a rich collection on other goals. So the valuation remains high even if not impossible, at least 35 million are asked and there are those who think about it: no more Atalanta (Boga arrives) or Fiorentina (followed by Berardi Ikoné was taken), clubs that in any case did not warm Kulusevski’s heart . He feels he is a top team player, in the past also followed by Psg and Bayern, United and City. Today it is Tottenham and Arsenal who are serious, Fabio Paratici’s Spurs obviously know everything about him and the former Juventus ds was the man who believed Kulusevski was not transferable as long as he was at the helm of the Juventus sports area. Arsenal then are looking for the right men to kick off the definitive leap in quality of the team that with Mikel Arteta seems to have found the right path to return to the Champions League. 35 million are needed, which is needed to ignite the incoming market. And Juve really hopes that someone will offer them.

