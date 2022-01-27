Kulusevski from Juventus to Milan

One of the last minute transfer market ideas is that of Kulusevski on loan from Juventus to Milan: the first signs of approval arrive

The market is not new to reserve surprises and twists, as demonstrated by the negotiation that brought Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus, and in the last few days it could strike again: a deal on the Milan-Turin axis.

Dejan Kulusevski © LaPresse

In the last few days of the transfer market, the bianconeri are looking for outgoing solutions, possibly aimed at seizing an opportunity in midfield. Among the possible starters there is also Dejan Kulusevski: the Swede could leave on loan and one of the most talked about destinations in these hours concerns the Milan. The Rossoneri could try to revitalize the former Parmawith the infamous treatment of Stefano Pegs: the Emilian coach would gladly accept Kulusevski, who instead would not have fully convinced Massimiliano Merry. Meanwhile, on ‘Twitter’, the Rossoneri fans have shown themselves to be very favorable to the incoming operation.

